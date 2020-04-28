In one sport, Ahnna Schouten is engulfed in peace and quiet.
Just the birds chirping, and the breeze catching leaves, create noise in-between the “ping” and “thud” of a small ball of plastic and rubber when its struck and later returns to earth.
In another sport, Schouten must speak loud to be heard.
The snarl of engines elicits the roar of the crowd. Dirt flies and the next loud, violent wreck is just a matter of time away.
Schouten, a Blair High School grad, is immersed in both atmospheres. She's a four-year Midland University golfer, who drives a Sport Modified stock car in a pastime her family has been involved in for a lifetime.
“I like being a part of a male-dominated sport,” the former Bear said. Her experience suggests that both golf and racing qualify.
Schouten also enjoys the solitude. It's clear in golf, but exists behind the wheel, too.
Success in both is “independently earned,” she said.
Becoming a dual-sport athlete
Schouten's high school goal was to earn an athletic scholarship.
She joined the BHS golf team and improved throughout her career, earning a solo state tournament spot as a senior. That's where former Midland coach Warren Kuhl discovered her talent.
Schouten joined the Warriors out of high school, keeping her score consistent with her final prep.
“My game's improved (since),” the college senior said.
Schouten's driving skills have, too. Her siblings and she raced go-karts growing up, but the Midland golfer didn't graduate to stock cars until she was already in college.
The Blair native joined in with her boyfriend, who also races, and made sure nights at the track worked with her golf schedule. It did, but she started slow.
“It was discouraging, a bit,” Schouten said.
Soon, though, the race fan got up to speed in her No. 0NA car.
“It just clicked for me,” she noted.
A passion for both
Schouten's favorite golf trip was when new Midland coach Allison Pokorny and the Warriors went to Illinois to play. The Blair grad and her teammates went to compete, but also enjoy themselves as they have throughout Schouten's college career.
“I missed school to do it, and I'm glad that I did,” she said.
The Warrior's strength on the course is her short game. She's efficient on the green and, even though she wants to avoid them, is solid in the traps.
“I don't struggle getting it out of the sand, whatsoever,” Schouten said.
The driver has also found strengths on a dirt track. She's regularly competed at I-80 Speedway and Eagle Raceway, though she also moved onto a few out-of-state races last season.
While there's no end in sight in regards to her stock car career, her Midland one may have already been cut short. COVID-19 ended it last month as her university was one of the first excused in the state.
“It was hard for seniors,” Schouten said, mentioning that the Warriors had just begun playing outside when the cancellations came.
Pokorny, however, has offered her senior's college golf career a lifeline. She can return in the fall for one more semester if she wants it.
Schouten, who already has a degree in criminal justice, but also wants to seek one in graphic design, said she's unsure of her plans. Either way, she'll be supporting her teammates.
A future filled with quiet and chaos
Even if her Midland athletics career is finished, Schouten is a golfer who started playing at Blair High and doesn't plan on stopping.
“I know that golf is always going to be something I can do,” she said.
But racing is the same way. Schouten expects many more nice days out on the course to go with many more fast nights on an oval under the lights.
The former Blair Bears' sports have their differences, but they're also the same in a few ways. No. 1 above all, they are lifetime sports.
