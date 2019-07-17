Panthers fall in WIC Semifinals
Logan-Magnolia came up short in a 2-0 loss to top-seeded Treynor in the Western Iowa Conference semifinals held in Logan on June 27.
Ashlyn Doiel finished with two hits to lead the Panthers, while Macanna Guritz and Erikah Rife each added singles.
WIC Tournament – Semifinals
SB, 6-27-2019 @ Logan
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
#5 Lo-Ma 000 000 0 0 – 4 – x
#1 Treynor 000 011 x 2 – 2 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 1-4; Ashlyn Doiel 2-4; Macanna Guritz 1-3.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.
Panthers Record: (9-5 WIC), 10-12.
Lo-Ma’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-8, Regional Softball, first round, vs. Clarinda, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.