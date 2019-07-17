LMSB.jpg
Logan-Magnolia's Erikah Rife knocks down the throw as the Treynor baserunner slides in safely during the Western Iowa Conference Tournament Semifinals in Logan on June 27.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Panthers fall in WIC Semifinals

 

Logan-Magnolia came up short in a 2-0 loss to top-seeded Treynor in the Western Iowa Conference semifinals held in Logan on June 27.

Ashlyn Doiel finished with two hits to lead the Panthers, while Macanna Guritz and Erikah Rife each added singles.  

 

WIC Tournament – Semifinals

SB, 6-27-2019 @ Logan

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

#5 Lo-Ma            000 000 0      0 – 4 – x

#1 Treynor            000 011 x      2 – 2 – x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 1-4; Ashlyn Doiel 2-4; Macanna Guritz 1-3.  

Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

Panthers Record: (9-5 WIC), 10-12.

 

 

 

Lo-Ma’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-8, Regional Softball, first round, vs. Clarinda, 7 p.m.

