A traditional gathering to honor Blair Public Library Director Gayle Robert's retirement is not advisable due to COVID-19 concerns. However, her coworkers would like to recognize Roberts' contribution to the Blair community by sending a card or letter to:  Gayle Roberts, Blair Public Library and Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive, Blair, NE 68008.

