PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington County Public Safety Communications Agency
Agency members met on Tues, Aug 25, 2020 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair. Members voted unanimously to enter into WCPSCA meeting at 4:06 pm. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Members Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Kevin Barnhill, Jay Anderson, and Steve Kruger. Also present were Co Clk Barb Sullivan, and Co Atty Scott VanderSchaaf. Board unanimously approved agenda for 8/25. Andy Forney, DA Davidson, gave a presentation of the PSCA Systems revenue refunding bonds, series 2020 with the principal amount not to exceed $2 million and answered questions from board members. Board voted unanimously to approve amendment to the existing service agreement with agency and adopt Res 2020-16. Board voted unanimously to adopt Res 2020-17; authorizing the redemption of outstanding series 2015 bonds. Board voted unanimously to adopt Res 2020-18; authorizing the issuance of PSCA refunding bonds. Meeting adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman Attest:Barbara Sullivan, Co Clerk. A complete text of the minutes is on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ ENT 9-4-20
