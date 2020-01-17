PUBLIC NOTICE
There will be an Informational Meeting in regard to the “One and Six Year Road Plan for Washington County.” The meeting is to be held on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room in the lower level of the Washington County Court House, Blair, NE.
A discussion will be held on Improvements to Roads & Bridges in Washington County for the coming year of 2020 and future projects in the next six (6) years. This meeting is open to the public and comments are welcomed.
Submitted for the Board of Supervisors by
William J. Hansel
Washington County
Highway Superintendent
