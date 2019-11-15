PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington County seeks Board of Zoning Adjustment nominees. The position is open to any resident of Washington County.
The Board meets upon request as needed. Members serve as volunteers for a three year term, receive no salary, but are reimbursed for mileage expenses.
Individuals interested in serving shall submit a letter of interest and\or resume by 4:30 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 to the Washington County Planning Department, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, NE 68008 or by email to planning@washingtoncountyne.org.
Ryan Sullivan
Planning Administrator
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 2019.
