PUBLIC NOTICE
DIVISION 1
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the Washington County Clerk, Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, NE 68008, until Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., for construction of 2.0 miles of grading, paving, and culvert construction and other work incidental thereto. The sealed bids are to be plainly marked “Attention: Washington County Clerk, County Road 32 Kennard Southeast Project, Washington County, Nebraska”.
The sealed bids are to be sent or submitted to the Clerk of Washington County, County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair NE 68008.
The work shall include all labor, materials, transportation and equipment required for the construction of:
2.0 miles of County Roadway Grading, Paving, and Culvert Construction.
Copies of the Bid Documents and Specifications are on file and open to public inspection at the following locations:
* Washington County Clerk’s Office, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, NE 68008
* Speece Lewis Engineers, Inc., 906 S. 26th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
A set of plans may be obtained at Speece Lewis Engineers, Inc., 906 S. 26th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510 for a fee of $120.00.
Proposals must be submitted on the forms furnished with the Bid Documents. Please submit only Division 5 and 6.
Each bidder will be required to submit with his proposal a Bid Bond or Certified Check made payable, without condition, to the County Treasurer of Washington County, Nebraska, in an amount equal to five (5) percent of his proposal.
The bidder to whom the contract is awarded shall furnish within ten (10) days after the award a surety bond or bonds in a sum equal to the full amount of the contract. The form of the bonds and surety shall be acceptable to the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
The bidder will include an estimated time of beginning and completion for the project with the proposal. The Contractor will be allowed 220 calendar days for completion of the project. The required final completion date of this project is October 15, 2020.
The Board of County Supervisors reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any irregularities in bids.
Awarding of the Contract will be in accordance with the eleven points enumerated under “Competitive Bidding; Consideration”, COUNTY PURCHASING ACT, N.R.S. Sections 23-3101 through 23-3114 and any competitive bidding requirements of Nebraska Statutes 16-321, et. seq., and the Washington County Board of Commissioners will, at their discretion, award based on the lowest or best bid.
Washington County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Washington County Highway Superintendent
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 11, 18 and 25, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.