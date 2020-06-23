PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
The Washington County Road Department hereby issues the following notice to LANDOWNERS abutting on any County or Township Road in Washington County.
PURSUANT to State of Nebraska Statute No. 39-1811; It shall be the duty of the landowners in this state to mow all weeds that can be mowed with the ordinary farm mower to the middle of all public roads and drainage ditches running along their lands at least twice each year, namely, sometime in July for the first time and sometime in September for the second time.
If landowners do not follow said statue, costs to mow such weeds will be assessed at owner’s expense.
Submitted by: William J. Hansel
Washington County
Highway Superintendent
