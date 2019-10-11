PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington County is looking for applicants to serve on the County’s Planning Commission. Applicants must reside within Washington County.
Individuals shall submit a letter of interest and\or resume by 4:30 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 to the Washington County Planning Department, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, NE 68008 or by email to planning@washingtoncountyne.org
Ryan Sullivan
Washington County Planning Administrator
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 11, 2019.
