PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Washington County Planning Commission on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Supervisors Room at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public hearings will be held, and recommendations made, on the following items:
1. A request for a one time lot split for property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 2.02.06 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in N ½ NW ¼ Section 17 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR 13 and CR P10, Herman NE)
2. A request to rezone property from A-1 to A-LSR in accordance with Section 2.02.07 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in N ½ NW ¼ Section 17 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR 13 and CR P10, Herman NE)
3. A request for a text amendment to the zoning regulations and land use matrix in accordance with Section 1.06 and 2.03.226 of the zoning regulations. The request is to add a definition for ‘Bed and Breakfast Establishment’ to Section 2.03.49.01. The request will also add ‘Bed and Breakfast Establishment’ as a conditional use in the RA zoning district of the land use matrix.
4. A request to rezone property from A-1 Primary Agriculture to RA Rural Acreage. Property is located 5009 CR 39, Ft Calhoun NE.
5. A request to present a general development plan for a subdivision of property in accordance with Section 3.06 of the subdivision regulations. Property is Tax Lot 65 and Tax Lot 66 in Section 6 Township 17 North-Range 12 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR 32, Blair NE)
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will act upon the Planning Commission recommendations for all requests at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Board of Supervisors Room, Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is available at the County Planning Department, Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska and on Washington County’s web site at: www.co.washington.ne.us
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 19, 2019.
