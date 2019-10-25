PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Washington County Planning Commission on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Supervisors Room at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public hearings will be held, and recommendations made, on the following items:
1. A request for a CUP for a borrow pit on property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 7.02 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 13 in Section 12 Township 17 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is Hwy 30 and CR 21, Kennard NE)
2. A request for a CUP for a borrow pit on property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 7.02 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 41 in Section 9 Township 17 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is Hwy 30 and CR 15, Arlington NE)
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will act upon the Planning Commission recommendations for all requests at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Board of Supervisors Room, Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is available at the County Planning Department, Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska and on Washington County’s web site at: www.co.washington.ne.us
Published in the Enterprise Friday, October 25, 2019.
