PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Washington County Planning Commission on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Supervisors Room at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public hearings will be held, and recommendations made, on the following items:
1. A request for a CUP to allow for land application and the placement of corn milling biosolids and gypsum for property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 7.18 and 7.19 of the zoning regulations. The property is located in SE ½ NW ¼ NE ¼ and Tax Lots 6 & 7 of Section 8 Township 19 North-Range 10 and N ½ NW ¼ and Tax Lot 4 of Section 9 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM (General Location: County Road 15 and County Road 10 Herman, NE)
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will act upon the Planning Commission recommendations for this request at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Board of Supervisors Room, Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska.
2. A request for a CUP to allow for an accessory building prior to a primary building in accordance with Section 3.15 of the zoning regulations. The property is described at TL 34 of Section 16 Township 19 North-Range 11 East of the Sixth P.M. and TL 45 of Section 17 Township 19 North-Range 11 East of the Sixth P.M. (General Location: US Hwy 75 and County Road P10 Blair, NE)
3. A request for a CUP to operate a Bed and Breakfast establishment in accordance with Section 2.03.50 of the zoning regulations. The property is Long Creek Subdivision Lot 8 of Section 8 Township 17 North-Range 12 East of the Sixth P.M. (General Location: County Road 39 Fort Calhoun, NE)
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will act upon the Planning Commission recommendations for these requests at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Board of Supervisors Room, Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is available at the County Planning Department, Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska and on Washington County’s web site at: www.co.washington.ne.us
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.