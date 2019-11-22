PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Washington County Planning Commission on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Supervisors Room at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public hearings will be held, and recommendations made, on the following items:
1. A request for a CUP to renew (extend) CUP for a temporary 2nd home on a property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 5.03.03 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 8 Section 36 Township 20 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR 21, Herman, NE)
2. A request for a CUP for retail of fertilizer non-hazardous/hazardous on a property zoned A-1 in accordance with the land use matrix and Article 6 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 10 in Section 33 Township 18 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR 15 and CR 30, Arlington, NE)
3. A request for a CUP for Short Term Lodging Establishment on property zoned RA in accordance with the land use matrix and Section 2.03.251 of the zoning regulations. Property is Lot 8 in the Long Creek subdivision. (General Location is CR P32 and CR 39, Ft. Calhoun, NE)
4. Washington County Planning Commission to recommend updated Comprehensive Plan and all associated planning documents and maps in accordance with NRS 23.114.01/.02.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will act upon the Planning Commission recommendations for all requests at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Board of Supervisors Room, Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is available at the County Planning Department, Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska and on Washington County’s website at: www.co.washington.ne.us
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 22, 2019.
