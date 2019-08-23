PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held before the Washington County Planning Commission on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Supervisors Room at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street in Blair, Nebraska.
Public hearings will be held, and recommendations made, on the following items:
1. A request for a one time lot split for property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 2.02.06 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in N ½ SE ¼ Section 6 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR P6 and CR 13, Herman NE).
2. A request to rezone property from A-1 to A-LSR in accordance with Section 2.02.07 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in N ½ SE ¼ Section 6 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR P6 and CR 13, Herman NE).
3. A request for a one time lot split for property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 2.02.06 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in NW ¼ Section 7 Township 17 North-Range 11 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR 32 and CR 23, Kennard NE).
4. A request to rezone property from A-1 to A-LSR in accordance with Section 2.02.07 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in NW ¼ Section 7 Township 17 North-Range 11 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is CR 32 and CR 23, Kennard NE).
5. A request to rezone of property from A-1 Primary Agriculture to RS-1 Rural Subdivision. Property is Lot 13 of Long Creek subdivision. (General Location is CR P32 and CR 39, Ft. Calhoun NE).
6. A request for a CUP for a borrow pit on property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 7.02 of the Zoning Regulations. Property is Tax Lot 60 in Section 8 Township 18 North-Range 9 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is Hwy 91 and County Line Rd, Fontanelle NE).
7. A request for a CUP to temporarily allow for two homes on one parcel on property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 5.03.03 of the Zoning Regulations. Property is Tax Lot 16 in Section 24 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. (General Location is Co Rd 21 and Co Rd 14, Blair NE).
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will act upon the Planning Commission recommendations for all requests at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Board of Supervisors Room, Courthouse, Blair, Nebraska.
The public is invited to attend. The agenda is available at the County Planning Department, Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska and on Washington County’s web site at: www.co.washington.ne.us
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 23, 2019.
