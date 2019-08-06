PUBLIC NOTICE
A total of 167 cases will be heard by the Board in August, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Washington County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
August 19, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Nicol, Daniel, 58838, Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp.
August 22, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center - Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Wilkinson, Austin, 87607, Burglary, Child Abuse
August 23, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center - Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Pladson, Sam, 77174, Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana, Sexual Assault 1st Degree.
August 28, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, York, Nebraska
Pavlik, Monica, 99729, Aiding and Abetting.
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
