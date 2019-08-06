PUBLIC NOTICE

 

A total of 167 cases will be heard by the Board in August, 2019.  The following case(s) sentenced in Washington County will be seen by the Board of Parole.

August 19, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.                  

Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Nicol, Daniel, 58838, Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp.

August 22, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.                  

Community Correctional Center - Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Wilkinson, Austin, 87607, Burglary, Child Abuse

August 23, 2019 – 8:30 a.m.                  

Community Correctional Center - Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Pladson, Sam, 77174, Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana, Sexual Assault 1st Degree.

August 28, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.                  

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, York, Nebraska

Pavlik, Monica, 99729, Aiding and Abetting.

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

