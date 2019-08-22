PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF SPECIAL
HEARING TO SET
FINAL TAX REQUEST
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given, in compliance with the provisions of State Statute 77-1601.02, that the governing body will meet on the 27th day of August, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at the Courthouse, Blair NE for the purpose of hearing support, opposition, criticism, suggestions or observations of taxpayers relating to setting the proposed tax request at a different amount than the prior year tax request.
2018, 2019, Change
Operating Budget: $45,170,085.69, $51,796,919.28, 15%;
Property Tax Request: $11,816,531.57, $12,979,703.22, 10%;
Valuation: $3,029,313,563, $3,180,810,763, 5%;
Tax Rate: 0.390073, 0.408063, 5%.
Tax Rate if Prior Tax Request was at Current Valuation: 0.371494.
A current agenda for the meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the County Clerk. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
Barbara Sullivan,
Washington County Clerk
