PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to statute 23-122,
following is,
Washington County's
employees’ salaries and job titles.
Bi-Weekly and Hourly Wages
7/26/2019
Supervisor, bi-wkly sal 6 @, 789.08; Supervisor-Chrmn, bi-wkly sal, 812.15; Clerk-Part time clerical, hourly 1 @, 15.75; Clerk-Part time clerical, hourly 1 @, 16.50; Payroll Clerk, hourly 1 @, 14.50; Clerk, bi-wkly sal, 2,135.88; Deputy Clerk, bi-wkly sal, 1,708.50; Election-Part time clerical, hourly 1 @, 16.00; Treasurer Clerical, hourly 1 @, 17.15; Treasurer Clerical, hourly 1 @, 12.50; Treasurer Clerical, hourly 1 @, 15.50; Treasurer Clerical, hourly 1 @, 17.50; Treasurer Clerical, hourly 1 @, 15.00; Treasurer, bi-wkly sal, 2,135.88; Deputy Treasurer, bi-wkly sal, 1,708.50; Reg of Deeds, bi-wkly sal, 2,135.88; Dep Reg of Deeds, bi-wkly sal, 1,708.50; Assessor Clerical, hourly 1 @, 18.65; Assessor Clerical, hourly 1 @, 17.65; Assessor Clerical, hourly 1 @, 16.62; Assessor Clerical, hourly 1 @, 14.00; Appraiser, hourly 1 @, 70.00; Co Assessor, bi-wkly sal, 2,135.88; Dep Assessor, bi-wkly sal, 1,708.50; Assessor-Part time clerical , hourly 1 @, 20.35; Plan & Zon Clerical, hourly 2 @, 15.18; Planning/Zone Administrator, bi-wkly sal, 1,923.00; Bldg Insp, bi-wkly sal, 1,980.00; Dist Crt Clerk, bi-wkly sal, 2,135.88; Dist Crt Clerk Dep, bi-wkly sal, 1,708.50; Dist Crt Clerical, hourly 1 @, 14.75; Dist Judge Clerical-Part time, hourly 1 @, 17.50; Custodial- Part Time, hourly 1 @, 11.25; Custodial-Part time, hourly 2 @, 11.29; Maintenance, hourly 1 @, 17.44; Maintenance, hourly 1 @, 20.92; Ext Office-Clerical, hourly 1 @, 14.88; Ext Office-Clerical, hourly 1 @, 19.34; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 4 @, 21.11; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 1 @, 24.60; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 1 @, 19.56; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 2 @, 25.58; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 1 @, 23.68; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 1 @, 25.97; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 1 @, 21.94; Sheriff Deputy, hourly 1 @, 20.32; Sheriff Deputy-SRO-K9, hourly 1 @, 23.68; Sheriff Deputy-SRO-K9, hourly 1 @, 24.60; Sheriff -Clerical, hourly 2 @, 18.81; Sheriff -Clerical, hourly 1 @, 15.14; Sheriff -Reserve-not certified, hourly 1 @, 15.00; Sheriff -Reserve-not certified, hourly 1 @, 14.00; Sheriff -Part time-certified, hourly 7 @, 20.60; Sheriff -Lt., hourly 1 @, 29.16; Sheriff, bi-wkly sal, 2,658.46; Health Board, bi-wkly sal, 46.15; Chief Deputy, bi-wkly sal, 2,632.00; Sheriff-Captain, hourly 1 @, 29.69; Sheriff -Sergeant, hourly 1 @, 27.15; Sheriff -Sergeant, hourly 2 @, 26.52; VIN Inspector, hourly 1 @, 15.25; Sheriff - investigator, hourly 1 @, 26.23; Sheriff Investigator-Sgt, hourly 1 @, 28.74; Sheriff Investigator, hourly 1 @, 28.19; Co Atty Clerical, hourly 1 @, 18.95; Co Atty Clerical, hourly 1 @, 18.00; Co Atty Clerical, hourly 1 @, 17.00; County Attorney, bi-wkly sal, 3,385.65; Dep Co Attorney, bi-wkly sal, 2,884.50; Dep Co Attorney, bi-wkly sal, 2,384.62; Dep Co Attorney, bi-wkly sal 2 @, 1,200; Dispatcher Part-Time hourly, hourly 1 @, 14.41; Dispatcher, hourly 1 @, 14.99; Dispatcher, hourly 1 @, 18.24; Dispatcher, hourly 2 @, 19.20; Dispatcher, hourly 2 @, 14.41; Comm Director, hourly 1 @, 23.09; Comm Capt., hourly 1 @, 29.69; Child Support, hourly 1 @, 18.00; Child Support, hourly 1 @, 16.00; Corrections Captain, hourly 1 @, 29.69; Corrections Lieutenant, hourly 1 @, 29.16; Jailer-Sargeant, hourly 1 @, 25.97; Corrections Corporaral, hourly 1 @, 22.56; Cook, hourly 1 @, 17.91; Corrections Dep Part-time hourly, hourly 1 @, 15.38; Jailer, hourly 1 @, 17.41; Jailer, hourly 2 @, 15.89; Jailer, hourly 1 @, 17.41; Jailer, hourly 1 @, 18.90; Jailer, hourly 4 @, 15.38; Jailer-Deputy, hourly 1 @, 22.79; Jailer-Deputy, hourly 2 @, 23.68; Jailer-Deputy, hourly 1 @, 17.99; Surveyor, hourly 1 @, 22.64; Surveyor Office Manager, hourly 1 @, 19.41; Surveyor, bi-wkly sal, 1,494.85; Draftsperson, hourly 1 @, 18.75; Veteran Service Officer, hourly 1 @, 17.26; Emergency Manager, hourly 1 @, 21.03; Road Dept-Grader Op., hourly 2 @, 20.50; Road Dept-Grader Op., hourly 7 @, 23.43; Heavy Eq. Operator, hourly 6 @, 23.43; Heavy Eq. Operator, hourly 2 @, 19.50; Heavy Eq. Operator, hourly 1 @, 21.50; Road Dept-Truck Driver, hourly 1 @, 23.43; Road Dept-Sign Personnel, hourly 1 @, 23.43; Road Dept. Clerical, hourly 1 @, 15.32; Road Dept. Clerical, hourly 1 @, 18.06; Road Superintendent, bi-wkly sal, 2,734.40; Road Dept-Foremen, hourly 3 @, 25.98; Weed Superintendent, hourly 1 @, 23.49.
Barbara Sullivan
Washington County Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 2, 2019.
