PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and the Washington County Board of Equalization will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the County Board meeting room of the Washington County Courthouse in Blair, Nebraska. The Board of Supervisors meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m., with the Board of Equalization meeting being the first agenda item at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will open to the public as a virtual meeting as authorized by the Governor’s Executive Order 20-03. The public may join the meeting by phone or computer via Zoom, with information available at www.co.washington.ne.us. A current agenda for the meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the County Clerk. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature. Anyone requiring special accommodations or assistance because of visual or hearing impairment should contact the County Clerk not less than 5 days prior to the meeting.
Barbara Sullivan, Washington County Clerk
