PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 3:03 p.m. on Tue., Sept 24., 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Co Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Andy Andreasen, Steven Kruger and Jay Anderson. Absent: Chairman Steve Dethlefs and Bob Frahm. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Sheriff Mike Robinson, Treas Marj Hoier and Co Atty Scott Vander Schaaf. Steve Kruger was appointed Temporary Chairman in previous BOE meeting. Board unanimously approved the agenda for Sept 24., minutes from the Sept. 10 meeting and monthly fee reports. Claims were received, reviewed and approved unanimously. Board voted unanimously to accept and place on file correspondence from the following: 1. 2019 Nebraska Thriving Index from Rural Futures, University of Nebr. Jared Schleifer, Weitz Construction, gave a brief update to Justice Center project. Marj Hoier, Treas, discussed annual report of delinquent taxes not sold at annual tax sale and asked Board members to review report and give direction at next meeting. Next Hoier explained her request for delinquent personal property taxes for DKT Inc to be stricken from tax rolls. Board unanimously authorized $5.671.16 for DKT Inc to stricken from tax rolls. Hoier then discussed the option to settle for 75% of amount of personal property taxes owed from Stork Landscaping & Design and stated that Credit Bureau offered up the settlement as an option before going to court. Board discussed and decided to take no action. Mark Van Der Hart discussed request of approval and appointment of 2 Washington Co residents to the Tekamah Airport Zoning Board and gave a detailed explanation for the need. Board unanimously approved the appointment of Carl Lorenzen and Gary Riibe to the Tekamah Airport Zoning Board. Sheriff Mike Robinson and Captain Rob Bellamy discussed request for new Jail Management Software from Motorola and provided Board members with proposal packets which included 3, 5 or 7 yr financing options. Anderson stated that the Jail Comm recommends the 7 yr lease as it offers the lowest interest rate of 3.79%. Board unanimously approved the 7 yr contract with Motorola after the approval from Co Atty. Board unanimously approved renewal law enforcement contracts with Arlington and Ft Calhoun. Cheryl Ruring was not able to be reached by phone, as scheduled, regarding her request for a burial on County owned burial plot in Blair. Board unanimously voted to deny Cheryl Ruring’s request until she can be present. Ryan Sullivan, Plng & Zng, had the following public hearings: 1. Dee Magill request lot split for property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 2.02.06 of the subdivision regulations. Property is N ½ SE ¼ in Section 6 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th P.M. Sullivan went through request. Board unanimously approved lot split request. 2. Dee Magill to rezone lot split property from A-1 to A-LSR in accordance with Section 2.02.07 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in N ½ SE ¼ in Section 6 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th P.M. Board unanimously approved rezone lot split request. 3. John and Heather Hall request lot split for property zone A-1 in accordance with Section 2.02.06 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in NW ¼ Section 7 Township 17 North-Range 11 East of the 6th P.M. Heather Hall spoke. Board unanimously approved lot split request. 4. John and Heather Hall to rezone lot split property from A-1 to A-LSR in accordance with Section 2.02.07 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in NW ¼ in Section 7 Township 17 North-Range 11 East of the 6th P.M. Board unanimously approved rezone lot split request. 5. Ken Zeller requests a rezone of property from A-1 to RS-1 in accordance with Section 1.06 of the zoning regulations. Property is Lot 13 of Long Creek subdivision. Ken Zeller spoke. Board unanimously approved rezone request.
6. Larry Oerman requests CUP for a borrow pit on property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 7.02 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 60 in Section 8 Township 18 North-Range 9 East of the 6th P.M. Board unanimously approved CUP request with a 2 yr term. 7. William Ruwe requests CUP for temporary two homes on one parcel on property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 5.03.03 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 16 in Section 24 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th P.M. Board unanimously approved CUP request with a 2 yr term. Comments from Public: Mike Anderson spoke. Committee Reports: Kruger stated that he participated in a ratings call with Co Clk Sullivan, Andrew Truckenmiller (S&P Global) and Andrew Forney (DA Davidson) to establish a rating for Washington Co regarding issuance of the $8.5 million in Law Enforcement Center Bonds. Rating is expected to come out Oct. 4. At 4:31 p.m. the Board voted unanimously to go into closed session in order to protect interest with respect to discussion regarding personnel. Present were 5 Board members, and Co Atty VanderSchaaf. Board unanimously voted to end closed session at 4:37 p.m. No action in open session. At 4:38 p.m. the Board voted unanimously to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing attorney client privileged information regarding current, pending, potential and/or imminent threat of litigation involving Washington County. Present were 5 Board members and Co Atty Vander Schaaf. Board voted unanimously to end closed session at 4:55 p.m. No action in open session.
CLAIMS:
GENERAL FUND, , EMPLOYEES, Payroll 9/20/2019, 199,501.86; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 13,951.70; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 48,625.68; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 14,435.56; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 7,805.62; ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, Inmate Care, 4,413.14; ANDY'S MOW TOWN INC, Supplies, 15.33, ANTELOPE COUNTY SHERIFF, Inmate Housing, 4,400.00; ATCO INTERNATIONAL, Supplies, 140.00; AMANDA BARRON LAW LLC, Court Appt Atty, 1,717.50; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, Supplies, 180.70; BLAIR GARDEN CENTER, Supplies, 12.99; BOMGAARS, Supplies, 32.99; EMILY BORMANN, Mileage,29.58; BRADLEY LAW, P.C., LLO, Court Appt Atty, 643.50; BUTLER COUNTY DETENTION CENTER 2, Inmate Housing, 14,670.00; CAMPBELL AMAN FUNERAL HOME, Serv, 300.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, Filing Fees, 324.00; CORETECH, Serv/Supplies, 167.48; DAS STATE ACCNTING-CENTRAL FINANCE , Serv, 166.88; DAVID CITY DISCOUNT PHARMACY, Inmate Care, 415.80; LORI DIEFENBAUGH, Reimb/Supplies, 13.88; DODGE COUNTY COURT, Fees, 3.00; DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 7.22; DORNAN, TROIA, HOWARD, Court Appt Atty, 2,322.48; DOUGLAS COUNTY COURT, Fees, 3.25; DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 39.83; DREW LAW FIRM PC LLO, Court Appt Atty, 4,548.75; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Printing/Notices, 532.35; FAIRWAY OIL COMPANY, Fuel, 73.75;GALLS, LLC, Supplies, 859.05; ROHMAN INK LLC/GENERAL REPORTING, Serv, 33.50; MERRI HIGHTREE, Mileage, 42.92; HIRCHERT-OLSEN AUTO SERVICE INC., Serv, 443.90; MARJORIE HOIER, Mileage, 85.84; IDEAL PURE WATER, Serv, 135.54; INFOSAFE SHREDDING, INC, Serv, 240.00; KNUDSEN OIL & FEED, Supplies, 624.22; KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE, Copier Lease, 216.51; LE UPFITTER, Supplies, 1,097.36; AUTUMN LEMMER, Mileage, 172.84; MCCHESNEY FAMILY LAW GROUP, Court Appt Atty, 1,524.00; MCGOUGH LAW P.C., L.L.O., Court Appt Atty, 654.50; MCKESSON MEDICAL - SURGICAL, Supplies, 367.54; STEVEN MENCKE, Mileage, 123.54; SHARI MERRIMAN, Mileage, 85.84; MICROTEL INN & SUITES, Lodging, 76.26; GAIL MIRANDA, Hiring Bonus, 500.00; NE EXTENSION DOUGLAS-SARPY COUNTIES, Regist, 111.00; NEBR COUNTY ASSESSORS ASSOCIATION, Dues, 50.00; NEBRASKA NOTARY ASSOCIATION, Serv/Supplies, 308.00; NEBRASKA WEED CONTROL ASSOC, Regist, 120.00; NORTHEAST NEBR JUVENILE SERV INC, Serv, 580.00; OFFICE DEPOT, Supplies, 281.65; OFFICE DEPOT, Supplies, 66.83; OFFICE NET, Supplies, 441.41; OFFICE WAREHOUSE, Supplies, 1,128.24; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, Serv, 1,096.36; PFI, Storage, 40.00; PHILLIPS 66 - CONOCO – 76, Fuel, 219.53; PITNEY BOWES INC, Supplies, 331.47; POSITIVE CONCEPTS/ATPI, Supplies, 181.81; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 1,875.00; POUNDS PRINTING INC, Supplies, 546.00; PROGRESSIVE BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES, Supplies, 84.00; JESSE ROBINSON, Serv, 420.00; PATRICK R RUNGE, Court Appt Atty, 977.00; SHIPLEY CEMETERY HISTORICAL ASSN, Cemetery Maint, 575.00; SID DILLON CHEV-OLDS-PONT, INC, Serv/Parts, 958.85; SPARTAN STORES, LLC, Food Charges, 1,260.81; DAS STATE ACCNTING-CENTRAL FINANCE, Serv, 1,280.01; CAROLYN STODOLA, Mileage, 244.37; BARB SULLIVAN, Mileage, 189.08; TELRITE HOLDINGS, INC., Serv, 430.44; THOMAS & THOMAS COURT REPORTERS, Serv, 454.13; TOWER PLASTICS MFG INC, Supplies, 1,000.00; TURNKEY TECHNOLOGY, LLC, Serv/Parts, 1,649.88; TWO RIVERS BANK, Vehicle Pmnts, 5,230.74; UNIV OF NE IT COMMUNICATIONS CENTER, Hot Spot, 46.02; US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE, Copier Lease, 95.69;VERIZON CONNECT NWF, INC., Serv, 75.80; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 52.40; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 40.01; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 1,018.40; JENNIFER D. WALKINGSTICK, Court Appt Atty, 229.90; WANEK PHARMACY, Inmate Care, 927.74; WASHINGTON COUNTY ATTORNEYS OFFICE, Fees, 500.00; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Vehicle Pmnts, 24,157.86; WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF, Supplies, 166.87; WEX BANK, Fuel, 614.00; HOWARD WOLFE JR., Serv, 104.98; NICHOLAS E. WURTH, Court Appt Atty, 1,703.50; JORDAN ZAISER, Hiring Bonus, 500.00; ROAD FUND, , EMPLOYEES, Payroll 9/20/2019, 49,888.00; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 3,367.43; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 12,705.06; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 3,651.87; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 2,014.21; BADER'S HIGHWAY & STREET MAINT, INC, Serv, 9,962.00; BOB'S RADIATOR REPAIR CO INC, Parts, 645.00; BOMGAARS, Supplies/Parts, 305.60; BRAKKAN TRUCKING INC, Equip Rental, 5,295.24; BRADLEY CARSON CARSON HAULING, LLC, Equip Rental, 423.48; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Notices, 124.57; FASTENAL COMPANY, Supplies, 30.00; FILTER CARE OF NEBRASKA, Serv, 16.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Supplies, 82.80; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Conference, 387.20; HI-LINE INC, Parts, 221.26; KENNARD TRANSFER, Equip Rental, 3,544.56; MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, Rock, 30,503.71; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC, Serv, 140.00; MENARDS - FREMONT, Supplies, 664.69; PAVEMENT REPAIR & SUPPLIES, INC, Repairs, 959.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER CO, Parts/Labor, 1,097.05; SPEECE LEWIS ENGINEERS, INC, Serv, 30,090.34; STRAIGHT-LINE STRIPING, INC, Serv, 17,902.50; VOGTSCAPES, INC., Serv, 43,574.83; WELDON PARTS INC, Parts, 16.71; JUVENILE SERVICES GRANT, , ARBOR FAMILY COUNSELING, Serv, 300.00; 911 ENHANCED WIRELESS, , GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 82.75; HIGHWAY SAFETY FUND, , EMPLOYEES, Payroll 9/20/2019, 363.60; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 27.58; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 27.81; E-911 FUND, , GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 30.61
Meeting was adjourned. Steve Kruger, Temporary Chairman: Attest: Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and Resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.