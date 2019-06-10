PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co.
Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 3:05 p.m. on Tue., May 28, 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co. Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, and Steven Kruger. Absent was Jay Anderson. Also present, Co. Clk. Barbara Sullivan, Co. Atty. Scott Vander Schaaf, and Sheriff Mike Robinson. Board unanimously approved the agenda for May 28 and minutes from the May 14 meeting. Board voted unanimously to accept and place on file correspondence from: Blair City, Notice of Public Hearing for a CUP request. Jared Schleifer, Weitz Construction, gave a brief update on Justice Center project. Hansel gave a brief update on road projects and then opened the following bids for asphalt: 1. Omni Engineering (Oldcastle Co), for $777,777. 2. Western Engineering Co, for $647,475. Board unanimously awarded bid to Western Engineering Co. Hansel recommended to the Board to keep Township fees at same rate cost as the 2018-19 rate. Board unanimously approved setting the Township fees at $1,475 per mile for the current number of roads that Wash. Co. currently maintain. Hansel opened the following bids for gravel: 1. Stalp Gravel Co, $13.00 per-ton class A road gravel and $13.50 per-ton armor coat gravel. 2. Johnson Sand & Gravel, $15.40 per-ton class A gravel. Board voted unanimously to accept all bids and allow Road Dept. to purchase. No rock bids were received. Hansel discussed request to purchase semi-tractor for the belly dump trailer. Board unanimously approved to advertise for bids on new semi-tractor. Hansel then discussed having some Road Dept employees go on a 4 10-hour day schedule for a 2 month trial basis. Board voted unanimously to allow Road Dept. to make a schedule for 4 10-hour days. Hansel discussed Co Rd 32 (Calhoun Cutoff) with Board and said that the project would need to start before 2020 in order to avoid having to repay state appx $148,000. Budget options were also discussed. Board unanimously approved moving forward with letting the bid for Co. Rd. 32 project provided it can be done out of current fiscal year and next year’s budgets. Hugh Abrahamson, Abrahamson Law, discussed second request for re-inspection for Bradley and Rashelle Drumheller, 6267 Glen Oaks Dr, Ft. Calhoun. Board unanimously voted to deny request for re-inspection. Ryan Sullivan, Plng & Zng, had the following public hearings: CUP: Barry and Vicki Kolterman request a CUP for accessory building with no primary building in accordance with Section 3.15 of the zoning regulations. Property is Outlot A in the Homestead 77 subdivision. Sullivan went thru CUP request. Barry Kolterman spoke. Board unanimously concurred with Plann Comm to approve CUP request. CUP: Rhea Realty request CUP for a burrow pit on a property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 7.02 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 25 in Section 26 Township 17 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. Sullivan went thru request. Bill Rhea spoke. Board unanimously concurred with Plann Comm to approve CUP request. Claims were received, reviewed and unanimously approved. Vicki Maca, Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare, gave a brief overview of a national initiative and asked Board to sign Res 2019-06 stating their support. Board unanimously approved signing of Res 2019-06; “Call to Action’ Stepping Up Initiative to reduce the Number of People with Mental Illnesses”. At 4:06 p.m. the Board voted unanimously to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing attorney/client privileged information regarding ongoing, current, and potential litigation involving Wash. Co. Present were 6 Board members, Co. Atty. Vander Schaaf, Dpty. Atty. Thomas Brantley, Plann. Adm. Sullivan, and Sheriff Robinson. Board unanimously voted to end closed session at 4:38 p.m. No action in open session. Committee Reports: Road Comm. discussed extension on Co. Rd. 26. Kramer said Turnkey Nerds hired another IT person and will have on-boarding completed this week. Finance Comm. met with Co. Atty. to discuss contracting with a public defender for the county. Kruger said he attended the NE Juvenile Justice System where an indoor recreational yard being built was discussed. Kruger was also advised that as of July juveniles under the age of 12 will no longer be house at juvenile detention. Public Comments: Mike Anderson spoke.
GENERAL FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 5/17/2019, 180,679.34; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 12,443.95; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 46,576.65; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 13,042.87; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 7,157.50; AMERICAN DATA TECHNOLOGY, Serv, 202.00; AUTO CREATIONS, Deductible, 250.00; BILL FREDERICK, Serv, 259.05; AMANDA BARRON LAW LLC, Court Appt Atty, 1,683.75; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, Serv, 165.32; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, Supplies, 297.42; BOMGAARS, Supplies, 73.92; BURT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, Fees, 20.00; BUTLER COUNTY DETENTION CENTER 2, Inmate Housing, 17,370.00; CIOX HEALTH, Fees, 20.00; CITY OF BLAIR, Serv, 600.29; CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, Fees, 141.00; CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT COMPANY, Food Charges, 127.02; CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES, INC., Serv, 253.27; CUMING COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 10.09; DAS STATE ACCNTING-CENTRAL FINANCE, Serv, 166.88; DAVID CITY DISCOUNT PHARMACY, Inmate Care, 244.19; DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 39.66; DOUGLAS COUNTY COURT, Fees, 2.75; DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 55.18; DREW LAW FIRM PC LLO, Court Appt Atty, 367.50; DULTMEIER SALES, Supplies, 307.75; EASTERN NEBRASKA HUMAN SERVICES AG, Serv, 22,689.00; EGAN SUPPLY COMPANY, Supplies, 167.21; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Printing/Publishing, 98.01; HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS, Lodging, 470.00; JONES AUTOMOTIVE, INC, Serv, 550.00; KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE, Copier Lease, 199.48; LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 39.66; MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL &, Serv, 643.45; MENARDS - FREMONT, Supplies, 352.47; STEVEN MENCKE, Mileage, 40.60; MIDWEST PRODUCTS II LLC, Supplies, 359.28; MILLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Fees, 33.00; MMC MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS, INC., Repairs, 3,559.91; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, Serv, 37.60; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, Regional Center, 360.00; NEBRASKA SHERIFF'S ASSOCIATION, Membership, 240.00; NFPA, Membership, 175.00; NIRMA, Registration, 25.00; NMS LABS, Serv, 52.00; NORTHEAST NE COUNTY ASSESSOR ASSOC, Dues, 25.00; OFFICE NET, Supplies, 551.82; OFFICE WAREHOUSE, Supplies, 708.17; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, Serv, 168.36; ERIK PETERSEN, Mileage, 191.40; PHILLIPS 66 - CONOCO - 76, Fuel, 645.23; GREGORY A PIVOVAR, Court Appt Atty, 746.25; POTTAWATTAMIE CLERK OF COUNTY COURT, Fees, 26.30; POUNDS PRINTING INC, Supplies, 730.00; QUILL CORPORATION, Supplies, 859.98; RIGHT-TECH COMPUTER SOLUTIONS LLC, Serv, 443.70; RR DONNELLEY, Supplies, 116.97; DEBBIE SAVILLE, Reimb/Supplies, 12.97; SECRETARY OF STATE, Supplies, 20.00; SID DILLON CHEV-OLDS-PONT, INC, Serv/Repairs, 1,512.20; SIGNPRO, Supplies, 157.00; STATE OF NEBR, DEPT OF CORRECT SERV, Safekeeping, 14,000.11; SUBURBAN ACCENTS, INC, Serv, 2,242.50; RYAN SULLIVAN, Mileage/Postage, 75.32; TELRITE CORPORATION, Serv, 425.53; TOTAL FIRE & SECURITY, INC., Supplies, 680.00; ADAM R TRIPP, Court Appt Atty, 1,035.00; TWO RIVERS BANK, Fees, 200.00; U.S. BANK, Serv/Supplies, 117.30; UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE, Postage Meter, 5,000.00; UNIV OF NE IT COMMUNICATIONS CENTER, Hot Spot, 46.02; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN, Serv, 42,659.07; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA - LINCOLN, Serv, 30.00; US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE, Copier Lease, 88.29; VERIZON CONNECT NWF, INC., Serv, 75.80; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 40.01; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 881.32; WASHINGTON COUNTY COURT, Fees, 2.50; WEX BANK, Fuel, 764.23; WINNELSON, Supplies, 45.46; YOST, SCAFERSMAN, YOST, LAMME, Court Appt Atty, 780.00; 88 TACTICEL, Training, 125.00.
ROAD FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 5/17/2019, 46,105.74; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 3,112.10; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 12,316.91; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 3,322.04; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 2,090.34; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS INC, Supplies, 2,975.60; BOMGAARS, Supplies/Parts, 107.00; BOWSER TRANSFER, Equip Rental, 284.24; BRAKKAN TRUCKING INC, Equip Rental, 1,329.16; BRADLEY CARSON CARSON HAULING, LLC, Equip Rental, 205.84; JEFFREY CHRISTENSEN, Elect Reimb, 300.00; RUSSELL G. CHRISTENSEN, Elect Reimb, 300.00; CIVIL SOLUTIONS LLC, Serv, 1,000.00; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Notices, 194.99; FASTENAL COMPANY, Supplies, 23.76; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Supplies, 341.27; INTERSTATE POWER SYSTEMS INC, Parts, 91.55; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, INC, Serv, 876.60; DALE R JOHNSON ENT, INC., Equip Rental, 2,189.52; CHAD LAKE, Elect Reimb, 300.00; DAVID W. LIVINGSTON, Elect Reimb, 300.00; LYMAN-RICHEY SAND & GRAVEL COMPANY, Gravel, 6,668.55; MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL &, Serv, 110.00; TROY MENCKE, Elect Reimb, 300.00; MIDWEST SERVICE & SALES CO, Serv, 22,261.21; DOUGLAS M MUHSMAN, Elect Reimb, 300.00; NEBRASKA IOWA SUPPLY COMPANY, Fuel, 10,534.87; SAPP BROS, INC, Fuel, 5,922.30; SPEECE LEWIS ENGINEERS, INC, Serv, 11,250.00; SHAUN M. SWAN, Elect Reimb, 300.00; THE SIGN DEPOT LLC, Supplies, 35.77; TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES, Rental, 1,504.10; UNIV OF NE LINCOLN NE LTAP, Registration, 575.00; TODD G. WACHTER, Elect Reimb, 300.00; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Motorgrader Pmnt, 70,984.18.
ROAD/BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT
BOKF, NA-CORPORATE TRUST SERVICES, Interest, 22,105.
DRUG COURT
INTRINSIC INTERVENTIONS, Supplies, 821.50; TIM PRIVITERA, Reimb/Supplies, 211.22.
PUBLIC SAFETY COMM PROJ FUND
WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK WIRE, Interest, 23,538.75.
JUVENILE SERVICES GRANT
MCKENZIE INITIATIVE, LLC, Serv, 1,460.00.
INHERITANCE TAX
NELSON TRUST, Refund, 646.22.
911 ENHANCED WIRELESS
DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS, Serv, 15,927.62; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 105.43.
JAIL CAPITAL PROJECT FUND
TERRACON CONSULTANTS, INC., Justice Center, 2,988.25; THE WEITZ COMPANY, INC, Justice Center, 546,950.00.
E-911 FUND
DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS, Serv, 16,838.19; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 51.93.
Meeting was adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman: Attest: Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and Resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 7, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.