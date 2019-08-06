PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co
Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Bob Frahm, and Steven Kruger. Absent: Lisa Kramer, Andy Andreasen, and Jay Anderson. Also present, Co Clerk Barb Sullivan, Co Assr Steve Mencke, Dpty Jean Ray and Co Reviewer Deb Lupardus. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 7/24/19. Clerk said the Property Valuation Protest Form 422 for each protest filed, along with the referee’s recommendation and any other information the property owner supplied as a record of the proceedings, is on file in the Co Clerk’s office. William Kaiser, Kaiser Appraisal Services, is the referee that met with people filing a property valuation protest. The following protests were considered: Walnut Lane Farm Partnership, Report of Destroyed Property (W ½ SW ¼ NE ¼ & TL 11 Sec 19-17-13) Slader was present and stated he wanted to withdraw. Board unanimously denied reassessment. James Sanford (TL 14 Sec 23-17-11) Owner withdrew protest. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $332,675. Arnold & Marlene Otte (E ½ SW ¼, W ½ SE ¼ Sec 21-17-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at$695,445. Jennifer Loseke (BC Lot 13 Blk 95) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $122,815. David Romans (CC Lot 1 Blk 33 & pt of Vac Alley) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $167,155. Thomas Townsend (Surrey Hills Lot 15) Townsend was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $504,125. Jason Armstrong (TL 44 Sec 29-19-12) Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with the Assessor’s recommendation for no change and keep value at $1,588,855. Jason Armstrong (TL 41 Sec 29-19-12) Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $79,460. Mardell Enterprises, LLP, Report of Destroyed Property (AV S pt of Lot 1 & S pt of W10’ Lot 2 & S pt of E ½ Vac 4th St Blk 5) Mardell was present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to value Improvements at $0 for a total of $8,755. Mardell Enterprises, LLP, Report of Destroyed Property (AV Lot 3 Blk 2) Board unanimously approved reassessment to value Improvements at $0 for a total of $12,980. Mardell Enterprises, LLP (S ½ NW ¼ NE ¼, S ½ NE ¼ NW ¼ SE ¼ NW ¼, SW ¼ NE ¼, N ½ SE ¼ & TLs 7 & 3 Sec 33-18-10) Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation. Board unanimously concurred with the Assr’s recommendation to adjust the value to $1,037,360. David Cartwright, Report of Destroyed Property (AV Lot 6 Blk 3) Cartwright was present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $97,335. Ray & Eleanor Family Limited Partnership, Report of Destroyed Property (TL 63 Sec 17-18-19) Steave Harmon was present. FSA representative spoke via phone. Board unanimously denied reassessment due to not meeting 20% threshold. Nicole Dabney, Report of Destroyed Property (AV Lot 7 Blk 3) Dabney was present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to total $49,945. Tom Cady, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (T & N Sub E pt of Lot 3) Cady was present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to total $111,735. Tom Cady, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (T & N Sub Lot 2) Board unanimously approved reassessment to total $12,970. Tom Cady, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (T & N Sub E pt of Lot 1) Cady withdrew report. Board unanimously denied reassessment. Tom Cady, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (T & N Sub W pt of Lot 1) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Tom Cady, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (T & N Sub NW pt of Lot 4) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Tom Cady, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (T & N Sub NE pt of Lot 4) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Tom Cady, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (T & N Sub SE pt of Lot 4) Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $34,695. Jason Taullie (Spring Ridge Lot 7) Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $519,155. At 12:10 p.m. the Board recessed until 1:36 p.m. Andy Andreasen entered the meeting. Jason Armstrong, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (TL 44 Sec 29-19-12). Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $1,510,525. Bob Frahm left meeting. Randle Jensen (Lakeland Ests 3rd Add Revised Lot 1) Jensen was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $218,610. AJR Enterprises LLC by Larry McKennan (CC Lots 1-8 & ½ Vac Jefferson St & 17’ of Vac 12th St & ½ Vac 13th st) McKennan was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with the Referee and Assr to value at $438,945. Sarah Holbert, Rprt of Destroyed Prpty (AV Arlington Ests #16) Holbert was present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to total $0. Stephanie & Tim Loudon (Cottonwood Crk Lot 48) Loudon was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $673,965. Debby Morris (AV Gibson’s Add Lots 5 & 9-12 & N60’ Lot 6 Blk49) Gibson was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously voted to not concur with Referee and Assr and adjust improvement value to $95,710 for a total of $122,925. Aaron Geist (Cottonwood Crk Lot 52) Geist was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $451,265. Rachel & Brian Reiman (Cottonwood Crk Lot 50) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $616,150. Denise Stewart (TL 159 Sec 2-17-12) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $443,935. Dale Hagedorn (BC Stone Crk Est Lots 16 & 17) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $549,920. Beth Ogle (BC Lot 10 Blk 66 & pt of Vac St) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $180,035. Andrew Ruwe (TL 5 Sec 22-19-10) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $297,585. Pivotal Tax Solutions (BC TL 124 Sec 23-18-11) Owner withdrew protest. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $238,430. Pivotal Tax Solutions (BC TL 123 Sec 23-18-11) Owner withdrew protest. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $1,697,435. ay Butterbaugh (CC Southern Heights Lot 12 Blk 5) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $268,875. David Buntain (Lot 1 Cottonwood Creek) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $584,885. James & Susan Laughlin (Sherwood Acres Lot 10) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $325,400. James & Susan Laughlin (Sherwood Acres Lot 9) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $15,000. Walmart Inc (BC Hayden Place Replat 1 Lot 1) Tyler Wade was present via phone) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $9,408,955. Lynn Gorman (BC Eastgate Plaza Lot 3) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $1,040,640. Robert Anderson, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (TL 2 Sec 6-18-12) Anderson was present. Board unanimously denied reassessment. Robert Anderson, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (TL 64 Sec 19-18-12). Board unanimously denied reassessment. Robert Anderson, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (SW ¼ SW ¼ Sec 17-18-12). Board unanimously denied reassessment. Robert Anderson, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (NW ¼ NW ¼ Sec 20-18-12) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Robert Anderson, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (TL 40 Sec 18-18-12) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Robert Anderson, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (W ½ NE ¼ NW ¼ & TLs 79 & 80 Sec 20-18-12) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Meeting adjourned at 5:07 p.m. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman, Attest Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
