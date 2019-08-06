PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co
Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Andy Andreasen and Steven Kruger. Absent: Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, and Jay Anderson. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Co Assr Steve Mencke, Dpty Jean Ray and Co Reviewer Deb Lupardus. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 7/25/19. Clerk said the Property Valuation Protest Form 422 for each protest filed, along with the referee’s recommendation and any other information the property owner supplied as a record of the proceedings, is on file in the Co Clerk’s office. William Kaiser, Kaiser Appraisal Services, is the referee that met with people filing a property valuation protest. The following protests were considered: Travis Svendgard (BC Lot 4 W ½ Lot 3 & pt of Vac St Blk 66) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $82,610. Michelle & Nicholas Delgado (TL 49 Sec 1-17-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $356,510. Gayle Carey (TLs 156, 179, 181, 183 & 185 Sec 10-18-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $74,240. Ken & Kelly Tracy (Millstone Ests Lot 22) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $494,825. Dirk & Cecilia Merrill (Kameo Ests Replat Lot 5) Owner withdrew protest. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $373,075. Kenneth Pleuler (Pioneer Hills Lot 18) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $257,335. Christopher & Sara Whitwer (BC Stonecreek Ests Lot 4) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $427,135. Michael Jones (TL 9 Sec 33-18-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $427,210. Ryan Nieto (TL 41 Sec 36-17-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $219,990. Erich & Stacy Meyer (TL 12 Sec 18-17-10) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $404,375. Brian & Kimberly Onken (CC Halford’s Cherry Hills Replat No 1 Lot 2) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $365,090. Michelle Ferestad (Crest Ridge Sub Lot 21) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $415,905. Jennifer Redding (TL 10 Sec 32-20-10) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $227,450. Corey & Nancy Oliver (Lakeland Ests Rev Lot 25 Blk 29 3rd Add) Clerk read protest then Referee recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $202,170. Steven Becker (TL 13 Sec 6-17-13 Desoto Prk Ests Spc 56) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $10,515. Steven Becker, Report of Destroyed Property (TL 13 Sec 6-17-13 Desoto Prk Ests Spc 56) Becker was not present. Board unanimously denied reassessment. Michael Valasek (Tl 7 Sec 20-17-11) Valasek was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Co Assr to adjust the improvements to $25,00 for a total of $107,480. George Hall (BC Lot 9 Blk 46) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $81,445. Gary Spracklin (Spracklin Acres Sub Lot 1) Spracklin was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $217,280. Catherine Potts (AV Walnut Hill Add Lot 14) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $201,070. At 12:00 p.m. the Board recessed until 1:15 p.m. Jordan Rishel left meeting. Bob Frahm entered meeting. Dave & Mary Schneider (TL 4 Sec 20-17-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $192,830. Dave & Mary Schneider (TL 1 Sec 20-17-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $129,680. Dave & Mary Schneider (TL 8 Sec 17-17-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Assr to adjust value of improvements to $214,935 for a total of $325,435. Olivia Hoppe (Glen Oaks Lot 17) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $40,000. Olivia Hoppe (Glen Oaks Lot 16) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $56,500. Patricia Vogt (NE ¼ NW ¼ Sec 20-18-11) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $291,580. George Whitmore (TL 20 Sec 16-19-11) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for an adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $582,800. Robert Murray (AV Lot 2 Blk 22) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $33,880. Robert Murray, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (AV Lot 2 Blk 22) Murray was not present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $0 for improvement for a total of $5,040. Nicole Pearson (Kameo Ests Replat Lot 4) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $431,880. Jette Hogenmiller (TL 100 Sec 28-18-12) Hogenmiller was present via phone. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $270,025. Cathy Stephens (Long Creek Sub Lot 4) Stephens was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $487,300. Donald Otto (Cottonwood Crk Lot 45) Otto was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for an adjustment. Board unanimously concurred Co Assr to adjust value of improvements to $445,925 for a total of $548,425. Michael Welsh (TL 84 Sec 29-18-12) Welsh was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Co Assr to adjust value of improvements to $417,330 for a total of $474,550. Dean & Shelley Wherley (AV Lot 10 Blk 26) Wherley was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for an adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Co Assr to adjust value of improvements to $88,620 for a total of $99,120. Alta Russell, Rpt of Destroyed Prpty (TL 20 Sec 11-17-9) Alta & Greg Russell were present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to $75,115 for improvements for a total of $81,070. Kurt Kesteloot (TL 157 Sec 14-17-12) Kesteloot was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $498,040. Robert & Kerrie Anderson (TL 25 Sec 13-19-11) Clerk read protest. Referee did not have recommendation noted on protest form. Board unanimously concurred with the Assessor’s recommendation for no change, $166,265. Michael Jensen (TL 88 Sec 34-19-11) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $759,835. Ronald Johnson (TL 43 Sec 33-18-9) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $418,870. Meeting adjourned at 4:35 p.m. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman, Attest Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
