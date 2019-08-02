Washington Co
Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, Jay Anderson, and Steven Kruger. Also present, Co Clerk Barbara Sullivan, Co Atty Scott Vander Schaaf, and Sheriff Mike Robinson. Board unanimously approved the agenda for July 23 and minutes from the July 9 meeting. Claims were received, reviewed and unanimously approved. There was no correspondence. Bill Hansel, Hwy Supt, opened the following financing bids for 2020 Mack Tractor Truck: 1. U.S. Bank, interest rate of 2.81% for a total of $127,638.19. 2. Two Rivers Bank, interest rate of 4.45% for a total of $132,862.61. Board unanimously awarded financing bid to US Bank. Hansel and Tim Farmer, Speece Lewis, discussed Project C89 (202) bids that were received last meeting on 7/9 and gave their recommendation. Mike Anderson spoke. Board voted to award bid to Cedar Valley for $3,997,906.71 with 6 members voting Aye, Anderson voted Nay. Hansel discussed contract with Speece Lewis for culvert in Sec 27/34 T17N, R10E and said it is the same as previous contract for $14,000 and was approved by Co Attorney VanderSchaaf. Board unanimously authorized Chairman to sign contract. Hansel opened Request for Proposals for County Line south of Hwy 91 for Washington County Rd from Manelli Wagner and Speece Lewis, then went through NDOR Agreement for Fracture Critical Bridge Inspections and Resolution 2019-11; Signing of the Project Program Agreement. Board unanimously adopted Res 2019-11. Hansel then gave a brief Road Dept update. Carolyn Heuerman discussed concerns regarding Co Line Rd. Mike Anderson spoke. Ryan Sullivan, Plng & Zng, had the following public hearings: Stephen O’Connor requests to construct an accessory building prior to a primary building for property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 3.15 of the zoning regulations. Property is Tax Lot 45 in Section 17 Township 19 North-Range 11 East of the 6th PM. Sullivan went through request. Planning Commission voted 7-0 on motion to approve the CUP for a two year term. Board unanimously concurred with Planning Commission to approve request. Board voted unanimously to receive and place on file the Washington County Treasurer’s Semi-Annual Statement. Kruger stated the Finance Comm met and discussed 2019-2020 Budget and will meet with Dept Heads sometime next week. Board unanimously authorized Chairman to sign SDL Local Recommendation Forms from MAMAT and PAPAD Enterprises, wedding at Rybin Bldg, 8/31/19 and Arlington Youth Foundation, Barbeque Contest at Two Rivers Bank Arena, 8/9/19 and 8/10/19. Public Comments: Mike Anderson spoke. Board gave brief committee reports. Meeting was adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman: Attest: Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and Resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
GENERAL FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 7/12/2019, 194,441.68; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 13,546.13; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 47,417.84; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 14,036.64; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 7,715.00; A & D TECHNICAL SUPPLY CO INC, Annual Fee, 1,500.00; ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE , Inmate Care, 2,593.88; ADVANTAGE LASER PRODUCTS, INC, Toner, 290.00; ALL MAKES OFFICE EQUIPMENT CO, Copier Lease, 136.74; AMERICAN DATA TECHNOLOGY, Serv, 202.00; FAITH ANDREASEN, Serv, 559.00; ANTELOPE COUNTY SHERIFF , Inmate Housing, 12,020.00; AUTO CREATIONS, Deductible, 250.00; BILL FREDERICK, Serv, 378.85; LORI BENSEN, Reimb/Postage, 22.90; BISHOP BUSINESS, Copier Lease, 571.18; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, Supplies, 201.52; BULLSEYE PDR, INC., Deductible, 250.00; BUTLER COUNTY DETENTION CENTER 2, Inmate Housing, 7,065.00; GREG BYELICK, Hiring Bonus, 2,500.00; CARLSON SOFTWARE, INC., Supplies, 832.50; CITY OF BLAIR, Library Fees, 625.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, Filing Fees, 180.00; CONNIE'S BLAIR BAKERY, Juror Fees, 31.99; CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT COMPANY, Food Charges, 72.25; CORETECH, Serv, 253.13; CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES, INC., Serv, 2,610.83; DAS STATE ACCNTING-CENTRAL FINANCE, Serv, 166.88; DAVID CITY DISCOUNT PHARMACY, Inmate Care, 149.03; SARAH DEEMER, Reimb/Supplies, 7.40; DOUGLAS COUNTY COURT, Fees, 1.75; DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 33.93; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Printing/Notices, 381.65; FAIRWAY OIL COMPANY, Fuel, 654.22; FASTENAL COMPANY, Supplies, 29.53; GREAT PLAINS UNIFORMS LLC, Supplies, 320.00; HAMPTON INN KEARNEY, Lodging, 836.85; HIRCHERT-OLSEN AUTO SERVICE INC., Serv/Repairs, 1,172.60; IDEAL PURE WATER, Serv, 80.69; JIMMY JOHNS, Juror Supplies, 96.89; JUROR FEES, Juror Fees, 594.31; KNUDSEN OIL & FEED, Serv/Supplies, 207.28; KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE, Copier Lease, 199.48; LANGUAGE LINE SERVICES, INC., Serv, 12.48; MARSHALL & SWIFT/BOECKH, LLC, Supplies, 1,379.95; MCCHESNEY & FARRELL LAW PC LLO, Court Appt Atty, 2,803.50; MEDTOX LABORATORIES, INC., Serv, 15.00; MENARDS - FREMONT, Supplies, 339.58; TAYLOR MENKE, Hiring Bonus, 2,500.00; OLIVIA METHOD, Hiring Bonus, 500.00; MULTI-COUNTY INFORMATION &, Serv, 273.59; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, Regional Center, 360.00; NEBRASKA LAW ENFORCEMENT, Training, 100.00; NEBRASKA NOTARY ASSOCIATION, Serv, 138.99; NEBRASKA WEED CONTROL ASSOC, Supplies, 25.30; O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC, Supplies, 86.55; OFFICE NET, Supplies, 411.56; OFFICE WAREHOUSE, Supplies, 241.49; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, Serv, 1,019.21; JULIE A PELL, Fees, 126.60; PHILLIPS 66 - CONOCO - 76, Fuel, 476.34; PITNEY BOWES INC, Lease, 816.81; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 1,525.00; QUILL CORPORATION, Supplies, 500.00; REGION 6, BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE, Serv, 15,077.25; DEBBIE SAVILLE, Reimb/Supplies, 86.62; SE SMITH & SONS, Supplies, 7.16; SID DILLON CHEV-OLDS-PONT, INC, Repairs, 337.47; STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT, Supplies, 773.40; STATE OF NEBRASKA - DEPT OF LABOR, Fees, 2,214.50; BARB SULLIVAN, Mileage, 84.68; TELRITE CORPORATION, Serv, 399.29; TURNKEY TECHNOLOGY, LLC, Supplies, 194.95; UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE, Postage, 300.00; UNIV OF NE IT COMMUNICATIONS CENTER, Hot Spot, 92.04; VERIZON CONNECT NWF, INC., Serv, 75.80; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 40.01; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 883.33; WANEK PHARMACY, Inmate Care, 101.47; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Serv, 55.00; WEX BANK, Fuel, 427.61; LYNDZI WISNIEWSKI, Fees, 34.80; WOODHOUSE FORD INC, Serv, 62.56.
ROAD FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 7/12/2019, 46,428.81; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 3,133.91; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 12,217.81; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 3,376.99; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 1,873.70; BARCO MUNICIPAL PRODUCTS INC, Supplies, 2,863.19; BOMGAARS, Supplies/Parts, 473.43; BRAKKAN TRUCKING INC, Hauling, 2,858.36; CARQUEST AUTO PARTS, Parts/Supplies, 183.07; CNH INDUSTRIAL CAPITAL, Parts, 719.46; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Notices, 376.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Supplies/Fuel, 483.69; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Supplies, 1,399.94; HI-LINE INC, Supplies, 160.88; DALE R JOHNSON ENT, INC., Gravel/Equip Rental, 12,524.96; KELLY RYAN EQUIPMENT COMPANY INC, Supplies, 80.33; LIGHT AND SIREN, Supplies, 416.00; LOGAN CONTRACTORS SUPPLY INC, Equip Rental, 95.00; LYMAN-RICHEY SAND & GRAVEL COMPANY, Gravel, 23,481.92; MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, Rock, 41,472.74; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC, Serv, 140.00; NEBRASKA IOWA SUPPLY COMPANY, Fuel, 2,301.53; NEBRASKA SALT & GRAIN COMPANY, Supplies, 7,423.34; READING EQUIP & DIST, LLC, Parts, 307.32; SAPP BROS, INC, Fuel, 7,724.14; SPEECE LEWIS ENGINEERS, INC, Serv, 16,292.51; TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES, Equip Rental, 1,659.32; TWO RIVERS BANK, Motor Grader Pmnt, 16,052.35; U.S. BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE, Pmnt, 15,455.94; OFFICE NET, Supplies, 26.27; PATTY LYON, Reimb/Travel, 1,365.98; MCKENZIE INITIATIVE, LLC, Serv, 1,845.00; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 82.75; PROCHASKA & ASSOCIATES INC, Serv, 14,383.72; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 30.61; INTERGRAPH CORPORATE SGI DIVISION, Serv, 9,334.80.
Meeting adjourned at 4:03 p.m. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman, Attest Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 2, 2019.
