Washington Co Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 3:05 p.m. on Tue., Nov. 12, 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, Steven Kruger and Jay Anderson. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Assr Steve Mencke, Dpty Jean Ray, and Dpty Atty Desirae Solomon. Board unanimously approved the agenda for Nov. 12 and the minutes from the Oct. 22 meeting. Board unanimously approved monthly fee reports. Claims were received, reviewed and approved unanimously. Board voted unanimously to receive and place on file correspondence from City of Ft. Calhoun Planning Commission. Jared Schleifer, Weitz Construction, gave a brief update to Justice Center project. Bill Hansel, Hwy Supt, gave a brief update to road projects and discussed bid for 2020 Co Bridge Match Program for 2 bridges on Co Rd 20. Board unanimously approved bids from ME Collins for $375,111 for both bridges. Next Hansel discussed bidding for a single axle dump truck as the 2005 model currently being used is needing to be replaced. No state bids were available for single axle. Board voted unanimously to approve requests for bids on single axle dump truck. Then Hansel request that Board rescind Res 2009-17; Washington Co Driveway Access Rules & Regulations as it limits the number of driveways for residence. Board voted unanimously to rescind Res 2009-17. Anderson discussed request for Wash Co to invite NRD to assess Loftis Dam. The Village of Herman has already made a motion to invite NRD to do an inspection. Ted Japp, NRD, and Ann Loftis, property owner, spoke. Board voted to support letter from Village of Herman in asking NRD to assess the dam at no cost to Washington Co or obligation to the county on ownership or maintenance with 6 members voting aye, Kruger voting nay. Mike Robinson, Sheriff, discussed financing for 3 new patrol cars from the following banks: Washington Co Bank, 4.2 % int/ $15,106 total; Two Rivers Bank, 3.75% int/ $15,019 total; and US Bank, 3.45% int/ $14,911 total. Board unanimously approved financing for 3 patrol cars through Two Rivers Bank. Board unanimously voted to authorized Chairman to sign contract with Combined Public Communications for Inmate Telephone/Video Visitation Service as presented by Rob Bellamy, Jail Administrator. Ryan Sullivan, Plng & Zning, request for Board to appoint 3 members to Planning Commission for a 3 yr term from the following applicants: Holly Bonasera, Kevin Hartzell, Steve Neuverth, Terry Rasmussen, Lyle Schjodt, and Cynthia Timmermier. After secret ballots were counted the Board appointed Hartzell, Neuverth, and Schjodt to the Planning Commission to begin term in January. Board received and placed on file letter from Marj Hoier, Tres, stating 109 Distress Warrants amounting to $101,020 have been turned over to Co Sheriff for collection. Kramer discussed recommendation from Jail and Tech Committees for VoIP RFP. Board voted unanimously to proceed with moving forward with Cox Business pending contract approval from Co Atty. Board unanimously to designate notice of meetings to be published in the local newspaper: Enterprise and Pilot Tribune, on the County’s website www.co.washington.ne.us and for emergency situations will post a notice at Courthouse. At 4:07 p.m. the Board voted unanimously to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing attorney client privileged information regarding current, potential and/or imminent threat of litigation involving Washington County. Those present were 7 Board members and Dpty Atty Solomon. Board unanimously voted to end closed session at 4:22 p.m. No action in open session. At 4:22 p.m. the Board voted unanimously to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing attorney client privileged information regarding current, potential and/or imminent threat of litigation involving Washington County. Those present were 7 Board members and Dpty Atty Solomon. Board unanimously voted to end closed session at 4:38 p.m. No action in open session. There were no public comments. Committee Reports: Jail Comm discussed construction progress and costs. Kruger stated that the Bond Funds for Justice Center Series 2019 will be available Nov. 14. Building & Grounds Comm met with Cameron Dean, Maintenance Supervisor, and discussed expectation with dept.
CLAIMS:
GENERAL FUND,
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 11/1/2019, 184,317.86; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 13,012.38; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 14,100.28; A & D TECHNICAL SUPPLY CO INC, Supplies, 219.98; ABE'S TRASH SERVICE INC, Serv, 189.00; ALIVATION HEALTH, Inmate Care, 265.00; ALL MAKES OFFICE EQUIPMENT CO, Copier Lease, 319.04; AMERICAN DATA TECHNOLOGY, Serv, 202.00; ANDY'S MOW TOWN INC, Serv, 90.00; ATCO INTERNATIONAL, Supplies, 584.00; TRACY BEHNKEN, Reimb/Supplies, 32.40; LORI BENSEN, Mileage, 228.52; BISHOP BUSINESS, Copier Lease, 77.57; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, Serv, 70.42; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, Supplies, 68.50; BLAIR AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, Dues, 250.00; BLAIR TELEPHONE CO, Serv, 2,036.61; BOMGAARS, Supplies, 47.99; EMILY BORMANN, Mileage, 52.66; BRADLEY LAW, P.C., LLO, Court Appt Atty, 4,245.30; TAMMI BURBACH, Reimb/Supplies, 120.10; BURT COUNTY COURT, Fees, 2.25; CAMPBELL AMAN FUNERAL HOME, Serv, 300.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, Food Charges, 1,166.46; CISHIRTS, Supplies, 156.00; CITY OF BLAIR, Serv, 569.42; CITY OF FORT CALHOUN, Unit Lease, 50.00; CLARK PEST & TERMITE CONTROL, Serv, 76.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, Filing Fees, 288.00; COMMERCIAL LIGHTING, Supplies, 975.22; CONNIE'S BLAIR BAKERY, Juror Supplies, 27.70; CONSTELLATION ENERGY, Serv, 111.84; COUNTRY ESTATES TRAILER COURT, Franchise Fees, 401.54; CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES, INC., Serv, 737.47; CUBBYS CORPORATE OFFICE, Fuel, 96.55; STEVE DETHLEFS, Reimb/Supplies, 1,266.09; DOUGLAS COUNTY COURT, Fees, 9.50; DUROS DENT WORKS, INC., Deductable, 500.00; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Printing/Notices, 423.09; FAIRWAY OIL COMPANY, Fuel, 99.85; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Serv/Supplies, 326.55; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Supplies, 300.63; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Fuel, 37.51; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Lodging, 287.29; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Fuel/Lodging, 564.38; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Postage, 53.75; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Supplies, 61.07; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Serv, 113.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Supplies/Lodging, 908.14; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Supplies, 37.17; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Supplies, 39.75; FIRST NATIONAL BANK VISA, Supplies, 46.08; FORENSIC SERVICES DIVISION, Serv, 50.00; GALLS, LLC, Supplies, 24.95; HIRCHERT-OLSEN AUTO SERVICE INC., Serv/Parts, 2,670.40; IDEAL PURE WATER, Serv, 118.84; INFOSAFE SHREDDING, INC, Shredding, 60.00; IOWA DEPT OF PUBLIC HEALTH, Fees, 15.00; JOHNSON & MOCK ATTORNEYS AT LAW, Court Appt Atty, 513.00; JURY DUTY, Juror Fees, 3,570.08; KEYSTONE PAPER AND SUPPLY CO., Supplies, 209.68; KNUDSEN OIL & FEED, Supplies, 456.55; KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, Copier Lease, 160.31; LAKE ARROWHEAD INC, Franchise Fees, 2,760.38; MARY LARSEN, Reimb/Supplies, 51.67; LINE-X UNLIMITED, INC, Supplies, 685.00; LONG'S OK TIRE STORES, Serv/Supplies, 240.00; LYNN PEAVEY COMPANY, Supplies, 53.50; MCCHESNEY FAMILY LAW GROUP, Court Appt Atty, 3,686.50; MENARDS - FREMONT, Supplies, 615.93; MILLS LAW OFFICE, Court Appt Atty, 832.50; MODERN MARKETING, Supplies, 1,541.31; MULTI-COUNTY INFORMATION &, Serv, 1,297.03; NACO, Regist, 250.00; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, Regional Center, 360.00; NEBRASKA SHERIFF'S ASSOCIATION, Dues, 240.00; NEBRASKA STATE FIRE MARSHAL, Boiler Inspection, 180.00; GLADYS NELSON, Serv, 1,078.00; NENA, Training, 300.00; DR KIRK D NEWRING, Court Appt Dr., 1,850.00; O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC, Supplies, 144.79; OFFICE DEPOT, Supplies, 54.42; OFFICE DEPOT, Supplies, 327.39; OFFICE NET, Supplies, 1,679.40; OFFICE WAREHOUSE, Supplies, 1,070.19; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, Serv, 5,586.95; WILLIAM H OUREN, Serv, 225.00; PAY-LESS OFFICE PRODUCTS INC, Supplies, 569.89; POSTMASTER, Box Rental, 150.00; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 1,512.50; POUNDS PRINTING INC, Supplies, 163.00; POWER TECH, Generator Serv, 4,235.49; RAMADA INN KEARNEY, Lodging, 267.00; HUGH P. REEFE, Court Appt Atty, 3,082.50; REGION 6, BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE, Serv, 15,077.25; KRIS ROBINSON, Mileage, 1,251.21; RR DONNELLEY, Supplies, 83.06; SAPP BROS, INC, Fuel, 128.18; SE SMITH & SONS, Supplies, 9.97; SECRETARY OF STATE, Supplies, 20.00; SID DILLON CHEV-OLDS-PONT, INC, Serv, 147.90; SIDNER, SVOBODA,SCHILKE,THOMSEN, Court Appt Atty, 1,084.00; SMITTY'S AUTO SERVICE INC, Serv, 361.50; TIMOTHY E. SOPINSKI, Court Appt Atty, 1,252.50; SPARTAN STORES, LLC, Food Charges, 93.40; STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES, Supplies, 665.15; STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT, Supplies, 434.31; DAS STATE ACCNTING-CENTRAL FINANCE, Serv, 1,280.01; STATE OF NEBRASKA - VITAL RECORDS, Fees, 50.00; BARB SULLIVAN, Mileage, 228.52; RYAN SULLIVAN, Mileage, 55.68; TELRITE HOLDINGS, INC., Serv, 472.83; TOTAL FIRE & SECURITY, INC., Inspections, 1,016.00; ADAM R TRIPP, Court Appt Atty, 997.50; TURNKEY TECHNOLOGY, LLC, Serv, 5,169.85; TWO RIVERS BANK, Vehicle Pmnts, 9,134.01; U.S. BANK, Lodging/Supplies, 866.79; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN, Contract Pmnt, 22,550.59; US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE, Copier Lease, 81.28; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 52.47; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 54.71; VILLAGE OF ARLINGTON, Unit Lease, 50.00; WALKERS UNIFORM RENTAL, Serv, 39.00; WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF, Cost On Fees, 122.10; WATCH GUARD VIDEO, Supplies, 7,050.00; WEX BANK, Fuel, 5,981.35; WOODHOUSE FORD INC, Serv, 236.78;
ROAD FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 11/1/2019, 45,260.88; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 3,055.10; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 3,462.35; ABE'S TRASH SERVICE INC, Serv, 68.00; ANDY'S MOW TOWN INC, Supplies, 141.99; AWARDS UNLIMITED,INC., Supplies, 105.30; B'S ENTERPRISE INC, Supplies, 1,422.00; BADER'S HIGHWAY & STREET MAINT, INC, Serv, 9,115.00; BI-STATE MOTOR PARTS INC, Parts/Supplies, 769.00; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, Supplies, 51.92; BLAIR TELEPHONE CO, Serv, 80.99; BOMGAARS, Parts/Supplies, 397.20; BRAKKAN TRUCKING INC, Equip Rental, 344.72; BRADLEY CARSON CARSON HAULING, LLC, Equip Rental, 303.08; COUNTRY TIRE INC, Repairs, 43.08; CULLIGAN OF OMAHA, Serv, 48.00; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Notices, 77.40; FASTENAL COMPANY, Supplies/Parts, 203.44; WILLIAM HANSEL, Phone Reimb, 54.00; HARMS OIL COMPANY - OMAHA, Fuel, 2,425.13; HEARTLAND TIRES & TREADS INC, Repairs, 5,120.00; HUFF TIRE, INC., Repairs, 280.00; JJK CONSTRUCTION, LLC, Serv, 223,782.35; KELLY RYAN EQUIPMENT COMPANY INC, Parts, 237.62; KENNARD TRANSFER, Equip Rental, 1,542.56; KIMBALL MIDWEST, Supplies, 89.95; LYMAN-RICHEY SAND & GRAVEL COMPANY, Gravel, 80,887.56; MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, Rock, 21,859.61; MATHESON TRIGAS DBA LINWELD, Supplies, 92.07; ME COLLINS CONTRACTING CO INC, Serv, 52,053.83; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC, Serv, 140.00; NEBRASKA SALT & GRAIN COMPANY, Supplies, 5,433.26; NMC EXCHANGE LLC, Serv/Supplies, 8,259.48; OFFICE NET, Copier Lease, 93.73; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, Serv, 561.62; RDO TRUCK CENTER CO, Parts, 225.65; SAPP BROS, INC, Fuel, 8,970.08; SID DILLON CHEV-OLDS-PONT, INC, Parts, 4.74; STALP GRAVEL COMPANY, Gravel, 36,711.00; THE CURE, INC, Supplies, 43.92; THERMO KING CHRISTENSEN, Parts/Supplies, 1,253.06; TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES, Parts, 734.20; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 164.13; VOGTSCAPES, INC., Serv, 75,203.26; WALKERS UNIFORM RENTAL, Serv, 277.91; WASHCO FEED & SUPPLY, Supplies, 1,019.88; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Motorgrader Pmnt, 70,984.18;
HIGHWAY BRIDGE BUYBACK
KRW CONSTRUCTION, INC., Serv, 121,173.04;
REGISTER OF DEEDS
MULTI-COUNTY INFORMATION &, Serv, 472.76;
STOP PROGRAM
JONES AUTOMOTIVE, INC, Serv, 29,528.10;
911 ENHANCED WIRELESS
BLAIR TELEPHONE CO, Serv, 323.46; CENTURYLINK, Serv, 581.99; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 757.38;
JAIL BOND FUND
PROCHASKA & ASSOCIATES INC, Justice Center, 25,277.92; THE WEITZ COMPANY, INC, Justice Center, 820,929.00;
E-911 FUND
BLAIR TELEPHONE CO, Serv, 119.64; CENTURYLINK, Serv, 215.27; HIGHTOWER SOLUTIONS INC, Serv, 5,800.00; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, Serv, 5,414.05; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 280.12
Meeting was adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman: Attest: Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and Resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
