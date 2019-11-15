PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ABOUT WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND SEWAGE
FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS
(CARGILL, INCORPORATED PROJECT)
SERIES 2019
Notice is hereby given by Washington County, Nebraska of a public hearing to be held by the Board of Supervisors at [3:00] p.m. on November 26, 2019 in the Supervisors’ Meeting Room, County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, Blair, Nebraska. The subject of the hearing is the advisability of the proposed issuance pursuant to a plan of financing of one or more series of industrial development revenue bonds in the aggregate principal amount of up to $32,000,000 (the “Bonds”) by Washington County, Nebraska, pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Industrial Development Act, Reissue Revised Statutes of Nebraska, 2012, Sections 13 1101 et seq., as amended. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to defray all or a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing, improving and equipping certain industrial wastewater treatment and sewage disposal facilities as described in Section 142(a)(5) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Project”), at the Cargill, Incorporated (“Cargill”) agricultural products manufacturing facilities located in Washington County near Blair, Nebraska at 650 Industrial Road, Blair, Nebraska 68008.
The Project will be used and leased by Cargill from Washington County pursuant to a Lease Agreement under which the County will make available to Cargill the proceeds from the sale of the Bonds in return for lease payments from Cargill sufficient to pay the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the Bonds as the same fall due.
The Bonds, if issued, and the interest thereon will be limited obligations of Washington County payable solely from the revenues derived from the Lease Agreement and other security arrangements, if any. The Bonds and the interest thereon will not constitute nor give rise to a pecuniary liability of Washington County or a charge against its general credit or taxing powers and will not be payable from any tax sources.
Following such public hearing, the Board of Supervisors will consider for adoption a resolution granting public approval to such proposed issuance of Bonds, the character and location of the Project, and the plan of financing for the purpose of complying with Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
Persons wishing to make comments in writing about the proposed Bonds and related project shall do so in advance of the commencement of the public hearing on November 26, 2019 to Washington County, Nebraska, c/o Ms. Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk, Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax Street, PO Box 466, Blair, Nebraska 68008.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Barbara Sullivan
County Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.