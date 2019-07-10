PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that an open and public hearing will be held by the Washington County Board of Supervisors acting as Board of Equalization, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. on applications for tax exemption by Fontenelle Forest TL 44 Sec 33-17-13 and TL 24 Sec 34-17-13. The application from the organization seeking tax exemption, description of the property, and recommendation of the County Assessor are available in the County Assessor’s office. The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether to grant or withhold exemptions. Said hearing will be held even if the applicant waives the opportunity to appear, since its purpose is also to permit members of the public to submit information regarding the tax exemption.
Barbara L. Sullivan, County Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
