PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co
Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 3:08 p.m. on Tue, June 25, 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, Jay Anderson, and Steven Kruger. Also present, Co Clk Barbara Sullivan, Co Atty Scott Vander Schaaf, and Chf Dpty Kevin Willis. Board unanimously approved the agenda for June 25 and minutes from the June 11 meeting. Claims were received, reviewed and unanimously approved except for claim from Prochaska for $14,465.51. Board voted unanimously to accept and place on file correspondence from: Lodging Tax Revenues for tax year 2018 were $16,805 and Jan-April 2019 they are currently at $5,095. Bob Smith, Road Forman, gave brief update to Road projects and opened the following bids for a new Semi-Truck Tractor: 1. Freightliner Truck Center, $110,881, new. 2. RDO of Lincoln, $117,590 and $104,815, both new but different specs. Board voted unanimously to refer bids to Road Comm for review. Matt Cavanaugh, Weitz Construction, gave a brief update to Justice Center project. Ryan Sullivan, Plng & Zng, had the following public hearings: Tom and Lana Valasek request Lot Split for a property zoned A-1 in accordance with Section 2.02.06 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 26 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. Sullivan went through request. Board unanimously approved Lot Split request as presented. 2. Tom and Lana Valasek request a Rezone of property from A-1 to A-LSR in accordance with Section 2.02.07 of the subdivision regulations. Property is located in SE ¼ SE ¼ Section 26 Township 19 North-Range 10 East of the 6th PM. Sullivan went through request. Board unanimously approved Rezone request as presented. 3. Joyce Sallach and Monica Mitchell request modification of a CUP to add 60 sites for an RV Park Complex in accordance with Section 2.03.221 of the zoning regulations. Property is located on Tax Lots 15 and 48 in Section 28 Township 17 North-Range 13 East of the 6th PM. Planning Commission voted 5-0 on motion to approve the CUP modification for up to 120 camper spots with services. None of the spots with services will have year round campers. At no time will there be more than 120 campers on site. The 20 primitive lots in Phase 1 are displacement lots only during the camping season and for storage in the off season. Sullivan went through request. Monica Mitchell spoke and answered questions from Board. Board voted unanimously to concur with the Planning Commission to approve CUP modification request as presented. Board voted to approve openings/contracts for Contract Public Defender, Contract Juvenile Public Defender and Contract Guardian Ad Litem positions/services including approval to advertise contract/positions and refer to Personnel Committee for recommendations including selection process, interviews and salary negotiations, with 6 Board members voting Aye, Kruger voting Nay. Kramer and Vander Schaaf discussed contract for maintenance of township roads with Board and Vander Schaaf provided 3 contract versions. Board voted unanimously to authorize Chairman to sign contract version ‘C’ that eliminated a paragraph from original contract presented. Board voted unanimously to adopt Res #2019-8, Closing Fund 3002, Courthouse Annex Bond Fund. Board voted unanimously to adopt Res #2019-9, End of Budget Year Transfer of Money to Sheriff’s Office and Communication Center’s Budget. Finance Comm discussed raises for Co employees and suggested using 1.8% as a guideline for increases. At 4:25 p.m. the Board voted unanimously to go into closed session for the purpose of discussing attorney client privileged information regarding potential and/or imminent of litigation involving Washington Co. Present were 7 Board members, Co Atty Scott Vander Schaaf, Atty Desirae Solomon, and Atty Mike Winchester. Board unanimously voted to end closed session at 4:33 p.m. In open session, Board voted unanimously to the following: whereas this Board has been made aware of attorney fee claims that are being submitted which do not comply with the Local Rules of District 6, fees are submitted without review by the County Attorney and are submitted without due process to the County not in compliance with Nebraska State Statute. This Board hereby states and votes to deny any and all claims for attorney fees, costs or other expenses submitted to it which do not comply with the previously listed criteria. There were no public comments. Board gave brief committee reports.
GENERAL FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 6/14/2019, 184,266.89; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 12,303.38; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 45,926.44; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 13,289.50; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 7481.08; ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE, Inmate Care, 2593.88; AMERICAN DATA TECHNOLOGY, Serv, 4180.00; MIKE ANDERSON, Mileage, 31.90; FAITH ANDREASEN, Serv, 897.00; ANDY'S MOW TOWN INC, Supplies, 649.99; ATCO INTERNATIONAL, Supplies, 118.30; BATTERIES PLUS #78, Supplies, 265.05; TRACY BEHNKEN, Mileage, 167.62; BI-STATE MOTOR PARTS INC, Serv, 68.18; CHRIS BILAU, Mileage, 11.95; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, Serv, 112.86; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE, Supplies, 510.34; BOMGAARS, Supplies, 28.37; BRADLEY LAW, P.C., LLO, Court Appt Atty, 960.00; BURT COUNTY COURT, Fees, 4.25; BURT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, Fees, 7.00; BUTLER COUNTY DETENTION CENTER 2, Inmate Housing, 12,600.00; CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING, Food Charges, 737.30; CENTEC CAST METAL PRODUCTS, Supplies, 660.50; CITY OF BLAIR, Library Fees, 200.00; CITY OF OMAHA CASHIER, Serv, 1395.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT, Filing Fees, 36.00; CORETECH, Serv, 28.13; COUNTRY TIRE INC, Repairs, 981.04; CREDIT BUREAU SERVICES, INC., Serv, 33.75; CUBBYS CORPORATE OFFICE, Fuel, 38.80; DAS STATE ACCNTING-CENTRAL FINANCE, Serv, 166.88; DAVID CITY DISCOUNT PHARMACY, Inmate Care, 353.83; DICK'S ELECTRIC CO, Supplies, 93.78; DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 35.08; DOUGLAS COUNTY COURT, Fees, 4.25; DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 54.32; DREW LAW FIRM PC LLO, Court Appt Atty, 652.50; EGAN SUPPLY COMPANY, Supplies, 126.56; EMBASSY SUITES LINCOLN, Lodging, 238.00; EMBROIDERY CONNECTION, Serv, 26.00; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP, Notices/Subscriptions, 363.45; FORENSIC SERVICES DIVISION, Serv, 100.00; FORNOFF & SCHUTT PC, Court Appt Atty, 4425.00; MARJORIE HOIER, Mileage, 139.20; HUNTEL COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 299.30; IDEAL PURE WATER, Serv, 181.99; JOHNSON & MOCK ATTORNEYS AT LAW, Court Appt Atty, 472.50; JONES AUTOMOTIVE, INC, Serv, 58.45; KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE, Copier Lease, 199.48; KUENY & BEGLEY LAW OFFICES, Court Appt Atty, 127.50; GARY LAMBRECHT, Mileage, 113.22; AUTUMN LEMMER, Reimb/Supplies, 324.12; LIL JONESY'S LINES, Serv, 525.00; LONG'S OK TIRE STORES, Serv/Repairs, 49.00; MATT MATHIESEN, Mileage, 88.30; MAX D DESIGNS PRINTING & MORE, Serv, 135.00; JOE MCBRIDE, Mileage, 10.57; MCGOUGH LAW P.C., L.L.O., Court Appt Atty, 360.00; BEN MCSHANE-JEWELL, Mileage/Reimb, 76.96; MDP, INC., Serv, 240.00; MULTI-COUNTY INFORMATION &, Supplies, 1298.84; NASASP, Dues, 39.00; NATIONAL ASSOC OF EXTENSION 4-H, Regist, 1425.00; NE DEPT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, Serv, 19.00; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, Regional Center, 372.00; GLADYS NELSON, Serv, 167.50; STEVE NEUVERTH, Mileage, 69.61; OFFICE DEPOT BUSINESS CREDIT, Supplies, 836.46; OFFICE NET, Supplies, 247.10; OFFICE WAREHOUSE, Supplies, 1569.73; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, Serv, 175.23; SUSAN PAULSEN, Mileage/Meals, 138.88; JULIE A PELL, Fees, 658.08; WESLEY PETZNICK, Mileage, 25.83; PFI, Serv, 40.00; PHILLIPS 66 - CONOCO - 76, Fuel, 848.11; GREGORY A PIVOVAR, Court Appt Atty, 746.25; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 1600.00; QUILL CORPORATION, Supplies, 470.14; TERRY RASMUSSEN, Mileage, 238.37; REDFIELD & COMPANY INC, Fees, 863.86; PATRICK R RUNGE, Court Appt Atty, 622.50; SARPY COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 21.16; DEBBIE SAVILLE, Reimb/Supplies, 39.32; LYLE SCHJODT, Mileage, 116.84; JEFF SHANER, Mileage, 10.79; SIDNER, SVOBODA, SCHILKE, THOMSEN, Court Appt Atty, 1042.50; SIRCHIE FINGER PRINT LABORATORIES, Supplies, 240.99; SMITTY'S AUTO SERVICE INC, Supplies/Parts, 655.09; STATE OF NEBR, DEPT OF CORRECT SERV, Safekeeping, 4348.20; BARB SULLIVAN, Mileage, 318.20; TELRITE CORPORATION, Serv, 387.89; THE SIGN DEPOT LLC, Supplies, 106.72; CYNTHIA TIMMERMIER, Mileage, 12.64; TRANSIT WORKS, Serv/Repairs, 420.00; TURNKEY TECHNOLOGY, LLC, Serv/Supplies, 11,306.47; ULINE, Supplies, 179.28; UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE, Postage, 5000.00; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA - LINCOLN, Supplies, 677.00; UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN, Registration, 75.00; US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE, Copier Lease, 88.29; VERIZON CONNECT NWF, INC., Serv, 75.80; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 40.01; VERIZON WIRELESS, Serv, 881.36; WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF, Fees, 274.87; WEX BANK, Fuel, 892.15; MICHAEL J. WINCHESTER, Reimb/Meetings, 327.58; DOUG WOLFE, Mileage, 151.68; WOODHOUSE FORD INC, Serv, 126.27.
ROAD FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 6/14/2019, 45,969.60; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 3102.91; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO, Ins, 12,217.81; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 3341.87; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, Ins, 1974.50; AMERICAN TEXTILE MILLS, Supplies, 569.08; B'S ENTERPRISE INC, Supplies, 91,383.84; BOMGAARS, Parts/Supplies, 223.64; BOWSER TRANSFER, Equip Rental, 326.44; BRAKKAN TRUCKING INC, Equip Rental, 3630.08; DIXON CONSTRUCTION CO, Serv, 115,277.02; FASTENAL COMPANY, Supplies, 141.98; FILTER CARE OF NEBRASKA, Serv, 16.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Lodging/Supplies, 635.24; FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Supplies, 925.71; GIS WORKSHOP, Supplies, 420.00; HI-LINE INC, Supplies, 325.42; HOTSY EQUIPMENT COMPANY INC, Parts, 300.69; INTERSTATE POWER SYSTEMS INC, Parts/Labor, 10,182.32; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, INC, Serv, 1085.40; DALE R JOHNSON ENT, INC., Equip Rental, 17,644.19; KELLY RYAN EQUIPMENT COMPANY INC, Serv/Labor, 470.51; KNUDSEN OIL & FEED, Fuel, 462.13; LOGAN CONTRACTORS SUPPLY INC, Supplies, 299.00; LYMAN-RICHEY SAND & GRAVEL COMPANY, Gravel, 19,133.20; MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, Rock, 82,380.27; MATHESON TRIGAS DBA LINWELD, Supplies, 89.86; NEBRASKA IOWA SUPPLY COMPANY, Fuel, 12,886.72; OFFICE NET, Supplies, 52.84; POUNDS PRINTING INC, Supplies, 56.00; POWERPLAN, Equip Rental, 16,100.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER CO, Parts/Labor, 597.72; SAPP BROS, INC, Fuel, 5922.29; SPEECE LEWIS ENGINEERS, INC, Serv, 46,188.76; THE CURE, INC, Supplies, 53.90; TITAN MACHINERY - FREMONT, Parts, 255.00; TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES, Equip Rental, 2233.92; VOGTSCAPES, INC., Serv, 90,248.54; WESTERN ENGINEERING COMPANY INC, Serv, 600,000.00.
DRUG COURT
TIM PRIVITERA, Reimb, 739.72.
JUVENILE SERVICE GRANT
MCKENZIE INITIATIVE, LLC, Serv, 2220.00.
INHERITANCE TAX FUND
KINNEY MASON PC LLO, Reimb, 55,885.73.
911 ENHANCED WIRELESS
CENTURYLINK, Serv, 62,454.7; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 75.95; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 1231.12.
HIGHWAY SAFETY FUND
EMPLOYEES, Payroll 6/14/2019, 2943.69; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP, Retirement, 228.15; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK, FICA/MEDI, 225.19.
JAIL CAPITAL PROJECT FUND
TERRACON CONSULTANTS, INC., Justice Center, 375.75.
E-911 FUND
CUTTER NETWORKS, INC., Parts, 4850.00; DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS, Serv, 128,328.24; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC, Serv, 37.41; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, Serv, 5264.69; CALVIN POULSEN, GIS Serv, 606.38.
Meeting was adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman: Attest: Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and Resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 5, 2019.
