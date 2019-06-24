PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co. Board of Equalization
The Board met in regular session at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co. Board Members Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, Steven Kruger and Jay Anderson. Also present, Co. Clk. Barb Sullivan, Co. Atty. Scott Vander Schaaf, Co Assessor Steve Mencke, and Dpty. Assr. Jean Ray. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 6/11/19. Board voted to approve the minutes from the 5/28 meeting with 6 members voting Aye, Anderson Abstained. Board voted to approve minutes from 6/4 meeting with 5 members voting Aye, Kramer and Dethlefs Abstained. Board unanimously approved Valuation Changes 2418 to 2438 as presented by the Assessor. Board voted unanimously to receive and place on file the 2019 Plan of Assessment for Assessment years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Meeting adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman Attest: Barb Sullivan, Co. Clerk. A complete text of
the minutes and resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair, and are available for public
inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 2019.
