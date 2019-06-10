PUBLIC NOTICE
Wash. Co.
Board of Equalization
June 4, 2019
The Board of Equalization of Washington County, Nebraska, met in special session at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Vice Chairman, Bob Frahm, County Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Andy Andreasen, Jay Anderson, and Steve Kruger. Absent: Lisa Kramer and Steve Dethlefs. Also present, Co. Clk. Barbara Sullivan, Assr. Steve Mencke and Dpty. Assr. Jean Ray. Board unanimously approved agenda for June 4. Mencke discussed the land use valuation changes and stated that land classifications for about 30 parcels were changed to reflect the new half valuation for what is classified by the Soil Conservation Service as 5W. Board unanimously approved valuation changes for June 4, 2019, #2373-#2405. At 3:10 p.m., there being no further business to come before the Board of Equalization, meeting was adjourned.
Bob Frahm, Vice Chairman
Attest: Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk
A complete text of the minutes are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St., and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 7, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.