PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that public meetings of the Washington County Board of Equalization will be held on the following dates:
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
A current agenda for the meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the County Clerk. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature. Anyone requiring special accommodations or assistance because of visual or hearing impairment should contact the County Clerk not less than 5 days prior to the meeting.
Barbara Sullivan
Washington County Clerk
