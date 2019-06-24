PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public meeting of the Washington County Board of Equalization will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A current agenda for the meeting is available for public inspection at the office of the County Clerk. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature. Anyone requiring special accommodations or assistance because of visual or hearing impairment should contact the County Clerk not less than 5 days prior to the meeting.
Barbara Sullivan
Washington County Clerk
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
