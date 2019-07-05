PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington County
Board of Equalization
The Board of Equalization of Wash Co, Nebr, met in at 1:00 p.m. on Tues, 6/25/2019 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebraska. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members: Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, Jay Anderson and Steven Kruger. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Co Assessor Steve Mencke, Dep Jean Ray and Treas Marj Hoier, and Co Atty Scott Vander Schaaf. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 6/25. Mencke discussed with Board process for reviewing Destroyed Real Property Forms 425. Chairman said the Destroyed Real Property Form 425 for each filing. The following reports were considered: Harlan & Tammy Labs (TL 13 Sec 6-17-13 DeSoto Park #60) Tammy Labs went through application request. Board unanimously voted to deny reassessment. Julia Hindmarsh (TL 25 Sec 11-17-9) Julia Hindmarsh went through application request and answered questions form Board members. Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $752,385 for land, $132,375 for improvements for a total of $884,760. Julia
Hindmarsh (N1/2 SE ¼ Sec 14-19-11) Hindmarsh went through application request. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment request. Julia Hindmarsh (SW ¼ SE ¼ Sec 3-19-11) Hindmarsh went through application request and stated that she would like to withdraw her application. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment. Kelli & Jeff Shaner (Tl 11 Sec 16-17-13) Jeff Shaner spoke and withdrew his application. Fitzgerald Farms (S1/2 SE ¼ Sec 7-17-13) Mr. Fitzgerald spoke and withdrew his application. Glenyce Opfer (SE ¼ SE ¼ Sec 32-17-10) Glenyce Opfer went through application request. Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $0 on improvement. Tietz Farms, Inc (TL 25 Sec 20-17-13) and (TL 18 Sec 21-17-13) Richard Tietz went through application requests. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment for (TL 25 Sec 20-17-13) and (TL 18 Sec 21-17-13). Jacque Hamilton (AV Arlington Estates #14) Jacque Hamilton went through application request Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $0 on improvement. Jamie Johnson (AV Arlington Estates #15) Jamie Johnson went through application request. Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $0 on improvement. Raymond
Thompson (TL 19-20 Sec 13-19-11) Applicant was not present. Board discussed application. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment request. Bruce Schmidt (S1/2 NW1/4 TLS 19, 38 & 51) Applicant was not present. Board discussed application. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment request. Allen Schlapfer (AV Arlington Estates #9) Applicant was not present. Board discussed application. Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $0 for improvement. Annette Koziol (AV Arlington Estates #6) Applicant was not present. Board discussed application. Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $0 for improvement. Mark Amdor (TL 9 Sec 8-17-13) Mark Amdor went through application request. Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $27,000 for land, $51,570 for improvements for a total of $78,570. Board voted unanimously to approve minutes for the 6/11 meeting. Board voted unanimously to approve Valuation Changes for 6/25 as presented by the Assessor. Board voted unanimously to approve Corrections 6868 thru 6871 as presented by the Assessor. Board voted to approve Motor Vehicle Exemption Form 457 for Great Plains UM Camps Inc (dba Camp Fontanelle) with 6
members voting Aye, Kruger Abstained. Meeting adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman, Attest Barb Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
