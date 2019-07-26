PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington County
Board of Equalization
The Board of Equalization of Wash Co, Nebr, met at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 7/18/19 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members: Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Jay Anderson and Steve Kruger. Absent: Jordan Rishel and Andy Andreasen. Also present, Co Clerk Barbara Sullivan, Co Assessor Steve Mencke, Deputy Jean Ray and Co Reviewer Deb Lupardus. Board unanimously approved agenda for 7/18. Clerk stated Reports of Destroyed Real Property Form 425 for each filed and said Property Valuation Protests Form 422 for each filed, along with the referee’s recommendation and any other information the property owner supplied as a record of the proceedings, is on file in the Co Clerk’s office. William Kaiser, Kaiser Appraisal Services, is the referee that met with people filing a property valuation protest. The following Valuation Protests and Reports of Destroyed Real Property were considered: Phillip Peterson (TL 3 Sec 17-19-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $198,870. Joanne Johnson (TL 179 Sec 31-17-13) Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Co Assr for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $523,290. Victoria Ahmann (CC Southern Heights Lot 9 Blk 4) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $264,425. Matthew Hover (Allen Hills Sub Lot 42) Hover was present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assessor for no change. Board voted unanimously to not concur with Referee and Assr and adjust the value to $400,000. Paul Beister (Tl 56 Sec 17-18-9) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $267,230. Peggy Clapper (TL 82 Sec 28-18-12) Clapper was not present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $198,905. Jeffrey Quist (SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 31-19-12) Quist was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $112,135. Jeffrey Quist (W1/2 NE1/4, NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 6-18-12) Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $606,525. Jeff Shaner (TL 11 Sec 16-17-13) Shaner was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation. Board voted unanimously to not concur with Referee and Assr to value at $14,460. Fitzgerald Farms (S1/2 SE ¼ Sec 7-17-13) Shaner spoke on Mr. Fitzgerald’s behalf. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $220,855. Anderson left meeting. Board recessed at 12:34 p.m. Chairman declared the meeting reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Rick Roswick & Mary Shean, Report of Destroyed Property (TL 50 & 51 Sec 33-17-13) Roswick was present. Co Atty, Vander Schaaf, entered meeting. Board voted to approve reassessment for land to $98,525 with 3 members voting Aye, Kruger voted Nay. AJR Enterprises LLC by Larry McKennan (CC Lots 1-8 & ½ Vac Jefferson St, & 17’ of Vac 12th St & ½ Vac 13th) Mary McKennan was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation to adjust to value of $438,945. Board voted unanimously to table item until next week when property owner can schedule. Michael Muller (Oak Park 4th Add Lot 4) Muller was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $414,440. William Burdess (S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-18-12) Burdess was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $368,625. William Burdess (S1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 33-18-12) Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $342,745. Timothy & Karleen Peterson (AV Shepards 1st Add, Lots 11 & 12 Blk 6) Peterson was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation for no change. Board voted unanimously to not concur with Referee and Assr and adjust Improvement value to $98,940 for total value of $110,305. Justin & Erin Loehr (Cottonwood Crd Lot 28) Loehr and Mary Alice Johnson, Realtor, were present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to adjust value to $710,000. OPPD/Pruess Farms Inc, Lease, Report of Destroyed Property (TL 11 & pt of TL 17 Sec 17-18-12) Brent Lundgren spoke on behalf of property owner. Board unanimously voted to deny reassessment. OPPD/Pruess Farms Inc, Lease, Report of Destroyed Property (E1/2 NE1/4 NW ¼ & TLs 32, 35, 36, 72 & 73 Sec 20-18-12) Lundgren spoke. Board unanimously voted to deny reassessment. OPPD/Pruess Farms Inc, Lease, Report of Destroyed Property (Pt of TL 15 pt of TL 26 & pt of TL 30 Sec 21-18-12) Lundgren spoke. Board unanimously voted to deny reassessment. Jay Anderson entered meeting. Ben Misfeldt (AV Gottsch 2nd Add Lot 8) Misfeldts were present. Clerk read protest, then Referee and Assr recommendation for adjustment. Board voted to concur with Referee and Assr to adjust the value to $393,980 with 4 members voting aye, Frahm abstained. Bob Frahm left meeting. Richard & Barbara Kruse (TL 54 Sec 36-17-10) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr recommendation to value at $688,245. Richard Tietz (TL 25 Sec 20-17-13) Tietz was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $181,645. Richard Tietz (TL 18 Sec 21-17-13) Clk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $180,820. Howard Wright (Wildwood Prop Lot 5) Wright not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $317,350. Deborah Burger, Trustee (BC Deerfield Replat 2 Lot 44) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $317,350. Terry Rasmussen, Report of Destroyed Property (W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 14-19-9) Rasmussen withdrew request. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment. Terry Rasmussen, Report of Destroyed Property (W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 11-19-9) Rasmussen withdrew request. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment. Terry Rasmussen, Report of Destroyed Property (E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 14-19-9) Rasmussen withdrew request. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment. Terry Rasmussen, Report of Destroyed Property (NW1/4 Sec 13-19-9) Rasmussen withdrew request. Board voted unanimously to deny reassessment. Mike & Jen Vogt (AV Gottsch 2nd Add Lot 9) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $305,060. Mike & Jen Vogt (NE1/4 NW1/4 & TLs 13, 28 & 29 Sec 35-19-10) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $980,210. Harland & Tammy Labs (TL 13 Sec 6-17-13, Desoto Prk #60) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $985. Kenneth Ray Simons Jr (Allen Hills Sub Lot 57) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $386,320. Perry Chumley (TL 6 Sec 29-17-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $186,500. William Snyder, Report of Destroyed Property (AV Lot 7 Blk 22) Board voted unanimously to table item until next BOE meeting. Scott Hansen (Crest Ridge Sub Lot 28) Hansen was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $311,190. RM Clapper LLC (AV Lots 1 & 2 Blk 3) Clapper was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr to have owner file Report of Destroyed Property. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $68,615. Michael Procopio (Heidi Hollo West Lot 19) Procopio was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $345,605. Loyal Drey (BC Lots 2-5 & pt of Lot 6 Blk 30) Drey was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr to adjust improvement value. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to adjust value to $433,000. Loyal Drey (BC Lot 1 Blk 30) Clk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr to adjust improvement value. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to adjust value to $66,395. Steven & LuAnn Blea, Co-Trustees (AV White Feathers Sub pt of Lot 6 Blk 1 Unit 2) Blea was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assr for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $258,190. Joseph Bartes (TL 52 Sec 6-17-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $182,145. Vaughn Carpenter (TLs 114 & 115 Sec 28-18-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $260,650. Gene & Catherine Welchert (CC Calhoun Co Add S 104’ of Lots 10-12 Blk 89 & N1/2 Vac Grant St) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $167,315. Gene & Catherine Welchert (Bur-Ridge Run Lot 15) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $531,540. Christyn Stumps (TL 21 Sec 23-17-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $319,670. Marilu Edson (TL 13 Sec 17-17-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $285,260. Douglas Daubert (WV Eastridge Sub Lot 5) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $388,425. Meeting adjourned at 5:22 p.m. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman, Attest Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St., Blair and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, July 26, 2019.
