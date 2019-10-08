PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co Board of Equalization
The Board met in regular session at 3:00 p.m. on Tues. Sept. 24, 2019, in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Co Board Members Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Andy Andreasen, Steven Kruger and Jay Anderson. Absent: Chairman Steve Dethlefs and Bob Frahm. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Co Atty Scott Vander Schaaf, Co Assr Steve Mencke, and Deputy Jean Ray. Anderson nominated Steve Kruger to be Temporary Chairman for 9/24 meeting. Board voted to cease nominations with 4 members voting aye, Kramer voting nay. Board unanimously approved Correction #6872 and Valuation Change for 9/24/19. Meeting adjourned. Steve Kruger, Temporary Chairman. Attest: Barb Sullivan, Co Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St. Blair, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
