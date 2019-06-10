PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co.
Board of Equalization
The Board met in regular session at 3:00 p.m. on Tues., May 28, 2019, in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co. Board Members Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, and Steven Kruger. Absent was Jay Anderson. Also present, Co. Clk. Barbara Sullivan, Co. Atty. Scott Vander Schaaf, Dpty. Assessor Jean Ray. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 5/28/19 and the minutes of the 5/14 meeting. Board unanimously approved Valuation Changes for 5/28/19 as presented by the Dpty. Assessor. Board unanimously approved Corrections #6908 to #6916 as presented by Dpty. Assr. Meeting adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman Attest: Barbara Sullivan, Co. Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 7, 2019.
