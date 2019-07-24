PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co.
Board of Equalization
The Board met in regular session at 1:00 p.m. on Tues., July 9, 2019, in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co. Board Members Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Andy Andreasen, Steven Kruger and Jay Anderson. Absent: Bob Frahm. Also present, Co. Clk. Barb Sullivan, Co. Atty. Scott Vander Schaaf, Co. Assessor Steve Mencke, Dpty. Assr. Jean Ray, and Russell Loontjer from Nebr. Dept. of Revenue. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 7/9/19. Board voted unanimously to approve the minutes for 6/25 meeting. Clerk said the Property Valuation Protest Form 422 for each protest filed, along with the referee’s recommendation and any other information the property owner supplied as a record of the proceedings, is on file in the Co. Clk.’s office. William Kaiser, Kaiser Appraisal Services, is the referee that met with people filing a property valuation protest. The following protests were considered: Dennis Thone (BL TLS 179 & 240 14-18-11) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $378,250. Larry Rogers (TL 14 5-17-10) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $10,005. James Lukas (Surrey Hills 1st Add Lot 2). Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $364,780. Larry Gaeth (AV Walnut Hill 2nd Add Lot 10). Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $220,490. Kevin Barnhill (BC Lots 16, 17 & 18 Blk 16). Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $143,260. Robert & Mary Mumm. Mumm was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assessor for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $130,330. David Artrip (Tl 21 35-18-11) Artrip was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assessor for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $153,950. Robert Culver (TL 17 27-17-13 Gibreals Spcs 22 & 23). Culver was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assessor for owner to file a damage property report. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to have owner file damage property report. Kit Cudmore (TL 66 9-17-12). Cudmore was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assessor for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to value at $344,720. Mike & Joyce Siedlik (TL 13 6-17-13, Desoto Prk Ests Spc 7). Siedlik was not present. Clerk read protest, then recommendation of Referee and Assessor to have owner file a damage property report. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assessor to have owner file a property damage report. Chairman read through Report of Destroyed Real Property Forms 425 for the following: Mike & Joyce Siedlik (TL 13 6-17-13, Desoto Prk Ests Spc 7). Siedlik was not present. Board voted unanimously to approve reassessment to $0. Board voted unanimously to recess at 2:37 p.m. and reconvene at 3:00 p.m. No further business was heard. Meeting adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman Attest: Barb Sullivan, Co. Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
