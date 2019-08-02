PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington County
Board of Equalization
The Board of Equalization of Wash Co., Nebr., met at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 7/23/19 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members: Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Andy Andreasen and Steve Kruger. Absent: Bob Frahm and Jay Anderson. Also present, Co Clerk Barbara Sullivan, Co Assessor Steve Mencke, Deputy Jean Ray and Co Reviewer Deb Lupardus. Board unanimously approved agenda for 7/23 and the minutes for the 7/9 and 7/18 meetings. Clerk stated Reports of Destroyed Real Property Form 425 for each filed and said Property Valuation Protests Form 422 for each filed, along with the referee’s recommendation and any other information the property owner supplied as a record of the proceedings, is on file in the Co Clerk’s office. William Kaiser, Kaiser Appraisal Services, is the referee that met with people filing a property valuation protest. The following Valuation Protests and Reports of Destroyed Real Property were considered: Patrick O’Neil (Heidi Hollo West Lot 23) Owner withdrew protest. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $356,280. Scott and Terri Dingfield (Cottonwood Crk Lot 9) Dingfield was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board voted to not concur with Referee and Assr and adjust value to $556,800 with 4 members voting Aye, Kruger voted Nay. Carol Haussermann (BC Terra West Add W74’ of Lot 4 & W74’ of N 12.46 of Lot 3) Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $106,375. Moira & Jesse Brickford (TL 43 Sec 26-17-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $300,045. William Snyder, Report of Destroyed Property (AV Lot 7 Blk 22), table item from 7/18 meeting. Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $5,040. Glenn Osika (Eagle View Sub Lot 23) Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $360,545. Brandon Soden (TL 9 Sec 34-17-12) Amy Soden was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $409,655. Harold Boudreau Jr (BC W44’ Lot 4 Blk 100) Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $98,875. David Bryan (TL 48 Sec 4-17-12) Owner signed waiver. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $277,145. Brenda Ruenholl (Lakeland Ests 2nd Add Rev Lot 15 Blk 12) Ruenholl was present. Clerk read protest then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $139,540. Thomas Hickle (Lakeland Ests 3rd Add Rev Lot 20 Blk 28) Hickle was present. Clerk read protest then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $243,045. Larry and Debra Henson (Lakeland Ests 2nd Add Lot 11) Henson was present via phone. Clerk read protest then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $5,815. Kathleen Gottsch (TL 16 Sec 28-17-10) Clk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $426,940. At 12:27 p.m. board recessed until 1:04 p.m. Richard Hunt (C & C Sub Lot 1) Renee McWilliams spoke on Hunt’s behalf. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $1,385,255. Jay Anderson entered meeting. Richard Hunt, Report of Destroyed Property (C & C Sub Lot 1) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Richard Hunt, (C & C Sub Lot 2) Clerk read protest, then Referee recommendation for no change. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $116,130. Richard Hunt, Report of Destroyed Property (C & C Sub Lot 2) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Richard Hunt, Report of Destroyed Property (TL 16 Sec 25-20-11) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Richard Hunt, Report of Destroyed Property (C & C Sub Lot 3) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Nancy Hansen, Report of Destroyed Property (Lot 3 & W ½ Lot 4 Blk 3) Hansen was present. Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $7,300. Alta Russell (TL 20 Sec 11-17-9) Russell was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $86,280. Robert Culver, Report of Destroyed Property (TL 17 Sec 27-17-13 Gibreals Spcs 22 & 23) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Lorne Hurov (Cottonwood Crk Lot 44) Hurov was present. Clerk read protest, then Referee’s recommendation for adjustment. Board unanimously concurred with Referee and Assr to value at $729,600. RJT Elkhorn River Ranch LLC, Report of Destroyed Property (S ½ SE ¼ Sec 29-17-10) Owner was not present. Board unanimously denied reassessment. RJT Elkhorn River Ranch LLC, Report of Destroyed Property (NW ¼ SW ¼ & TL 31 Sec 32-17-10) Board unanimously denied reassessment. RJT Elkhorn River Ranch LLC, Report of Destroyed Property (N ½ NW ¼ Sec 32-17-10) Board unanimously denied reassessment. Board took a 5 min recess, Bob Frahm entered meeting. Robert Tessari for RJT Elkhorn River Ranch LLC entered meeting. Board unanimously voted to rescind motion to deny reassessment for property S ½ SE ¼ Sec 29-17-10. Board unanimously voted to rescind motion to deny reassessment for property NW ¼ SW ¼ & TL 31 Sec 32-17-10. Board unanimously voted to rescind motion to deny reassessment for property N ½ NW ¼ Sec 32-17-10. Robert Tessari, property owner of RJT Elkhorn River Ranch LLC, spoke (S ½ SE ¼ Sec 29-17-10). Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $189,270. RJT Elkhorn River Ranch LLC (NW ¼ SW ¼ & TL 31 Sec 32-17-10) Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $89,845. RJT Elkhorn River Ranch LLC (N ½ NW ¼ Sec 32-17-10) Board unanimously approved reassessment to value at $178,425. Board unanimously approved request for Extension of Homestead Exemption Deadline for Naree Pankey and Melvin Johnson. Mencke went through Tax Exemption Applications for Fontenelle Forest. Chairman opened public hearing. After no comments, Chairman closed public hearing. Board unanimously approved tax exemptions for Fontenelle Forest, 890013559 & 890013447. Meeting adjourned at 3:22 p.m. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman, Attest Barbara Sullivan, Co Clerk. A complete text of the minutes are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, Blair and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Published in the Enterprise Friday, August 2, 2019.
