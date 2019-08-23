PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co
Board of Equalization
The Board met in regular session at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, Steven Kruger and Jay Anderson. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Co Atty Scott Vander Schaaf, and Co Assessor Steve Mencke. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 8/1/19. Board voted to approve the minutes from the 7/23, 7/24 and 7/25 meetings with 6 members voting aye, Kramer abstained. Board voted unanimously to receive and place on file annual Report of Exempt Cemeteries in Washington County as presented by Co Assr. Meeting adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman Attest: Barbara Sullivan, Co Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St., Blair, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
