Washington Co Board of Equalization
The Board met in regular session at 3:00 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 12, 2019, in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Andy Andreasen, Jay Anderson, and Steven Kruger. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Dpty Atty Desirae Solomon, Co Assr Steve Mencke, and Dpty Jean Ray. Board unanimously approved agenda for 11/12/19 and the minutes from the 10/22/19 meeting. Board unanimously approved Valuation Correction #6875 as presented by Assr. Meeting adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman. Attest: Barb Sullivan, Co Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St., Blair, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
