PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE
The Washington County Ag Society (Fair Board) will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Rybin Building at the Fairgrounds. The agenda is available at the secretary’s office.
Chris Bilau
Secretary
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.