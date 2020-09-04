PUBLIC NOTICE
Washington Co Board of Supervisors
The Board met at 3:04 pm on Tue, Aug 25, 2020 in the Supervisor’s meeting room at the Courthouse in Blair, Nebr. Present: Chairman Steve Dethlefs, Co Board Members, Jordan Rishel, Lisa Kramer, Bob Frahm, Kevin Barnhill, Jay Anderson, and Steven Kruger. Also present, Co Clk Barb Sullivan, Treas Marj Hoier, Sheriff Mike Robinson, and Co Atty Scott VanderSchaaf. Board unanimously approved the agenda for 8/25 and the minutes from the 8/11/20 meeting. Claims were received, reviewed and approved unanimously. Board unanimously approved to place on file correspondence from Blair City Planning Commission and Nebr Commission on Law Enforcement. Chairman Dethlefs opened a public hearing at 3:09 pm in regards to request by Phil Lorenzen to publish a notice to sell a tract of unused ROW. Chairman closed public hearing after no public comments. Board voted unanimously to proceed with publication of sell. Board voted unanimously to receive list prepared by Treas of the 2018 taxpayers who have not paid and authorize turning list of delinquent accounts over to Credit Bureau for collections. Jared Schleifer, Weitz Construction, gave a brief update to Justice Center project. Dethlefs discussed Justice Center to date spending. Bill Hansel gave an update to Road Dept projects. Item: Accept/reward bid for 2 new motor graders remained tabled until Budget is approved. Chris Shewchuk, Plng & Zng, had the following public hearings: 1. Mark Thompson request to modify an existing CUP for sludge application to expand the area where the application is permitted located ¼ mile south of CR 4 on CR 11. Shewchuk went through request. Chairman opened public hearing. Don Hembry, City of Omaha, spoke. Chairman closed public hearing. Board unanimously approved to modify the existing CUP for sludge application with an annual review. 2. Steve Lupardus requests to modify the existing Cottonwood Cove CUP to add 50 additional RV sites and a member only swimming pool located 10270 Riverside Lane. Shewchuk went through request. Chairman opened public hearing. Applicant Lupardus spoke then Chairman closed public hearing. Board voted unanimously to amend the existing CUP to permit a total of 371 seasonal RV sites, 24 weekend sites, and a member only swimming pool. Andy Forney, DA Davidson, discussed authorization of issuance of General Obligation Bonds. John Orr and Mike Anderson spoke on the matter. Board voted to adopt Res 2020-15; authorizing the issuance by the county of its General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B with 4 members voting Aye, Kramer, Rishel, and Anderson voting Nay. At 4:05 p.m. the board voted unanimously to recess from the BOS meeting and enter into the Public Safety Communications Agency meeting. BOS meeting reconvened at 4:16 p.m. Board voted unanimously to receive and place on file the Washington Co Office Inventories. Board voted unanimously to adopt Res 2020-19; to allow a one (1%) increase to the Washington Co budget limit. Board voted unanimously to adopt Res 2020-20; regarding Levy Allocations. Board voted unanimously to set budget hearing for Sept 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Blair Public Library. Board unanimously approved SDLs for Washington Co Friends of the Fair, Blair Marina Inc, and Whis’s End Zone Lounge. Comments from public: Mike Anderson spoke. Board gave brief committee reports. CLAIMS: GENERAL FUND EMPLOYEES Payroll 8/21/2020 190,017.07; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP Retirement 13,088.83; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO Ins 47,618.82; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK FICA/MEDI 13,757.44; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK Ins 10,409.28; ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE Inmate Care 2,697.64; ANTELOPE COUNTY SHERIFF Inmate Housing 2,080.00; BEST CARE EMPLOYEE ASSISTANCE PROG Serv 3,335.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY Serv 119.30; BLAIR ACE HARDWARE Supplies 513.96; LORI A. BLUME Serv 178.75; BOMGAARS Supplies 90.06; TAMMI BURBACH Reimb/Supplies 149.50; BUTLER COUNTY DETENTION CENTER 2 Inmate Housing 9,675.00; CAMPBELL AMAN FUNERAL HOME Serv 600.00; NICOLE CAVANAUGH Public Defender 1,875.00; CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT Filing Fees 459.00; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Juror Fees 1,718.70; COUNTRY ESTATES TRAILER COURT Franchise Fees 396.85; COUNTRY TIRE INC Repairs 23.75; DAS STATE ACCNTING-CENTRAL FINANCE Serv 166.88; DAVID CITY DISCOUNT PHARMACY Inmate Care 260.52; DREW LAW FIRM PC LLO Court Appt Atty 7,898.00; DULTMEIER SALES Supplies 564.30; WILLIAM P. DUNN Public Defender 6,250.00; EAGLE AUTO REPAIR, LLC Repairs 25.75; EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS Supplies 315.33; ENTERPRISE MEDIA GROUP Printing/Notices 231.95; FIRST NATIONAL BANK Fuel/Supplies 157.22; FORENSIC DENTISTRY Serv 995.00; FORENSIC SERVICES DIVISION Serv 25.00; JENNIFER HANSEN Reimb/Postage 27.50; HEADSETTERS Repairs 196.61; BRADY JOHN HOEKSTRA Public Defender 2,500.00; IDEAL PURE WATER Serv 138.29; INTERNATIONAL CODE COUNCIL, INC. Dues 247.00; INTOXIMETERS Repairs 80.00; AMY KIES Reimb/Postage 27.50; KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE Copier Lease 216.51; KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SOLUTIONS Copies 131.33; LAKE ARROWHEAD INC Franchise Fees 2,568.50; LEXIS NEXIS (MATHEW BENDER & CO) Supplies 223.75; MCKESSON MEDICAL – SURGICAL Inmate Supplies 258.94; JANE MCNEIL Public Defender 1,875.00; MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & Inmate Care 1,612.00; STEVEN MENCKE Reimb/Training 34.22; MORLEY CEMETERY Cemetery Maint 300.00; NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES Regional Center 279.00; NEBRASKA STATE FIRE MARSHAL Serv 75.00; GLADYS NELSON Serv 110.50; O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC Supplies 24.98; OFFICE DEPOT Supplies 182.96; OFFICE DEPOT Supplies 87.87; OFFICE NET Supplies 332.47; OFFICE WAREHOUSE Supplies 258.49; OMAHA ELECTRIC SERVICE, INC. Justice Center 1,516.21; OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT Serv 225.13; ONE TRANSCRIPTION SERVICES Serv 265.80; PFI Storage 40.00; PHILLIPS 66 - CONOCO – 76 Fuel 361.51; CALVIN POULSEN GIS Serv 1,350.00; POUNDS PRINTING INC Supplies 494.50; RAMADA INN KEARNEY Lodging 156.00; KRIS ROBINSON Reimb/Supplies 219.48; SIDNER, SVOBODA,SCHILKE,THOMSEN Court Appt Atty 585.80; SPARTAN STORES, LLC Food Services 1,159.00; STATE OF NEBR, DEPT OF CORRECT SERV Inmate Housing 7,122.57; SUBWAY Jury Supplies 331.17; BARB SULLIVAN Reimb/Serv 32.08; SUPERIOR DENTAL HEALTH Inmate Care 349.00; TAYLOR OIL CO Fuel 14.00; TELRITE HOLDINGS, INC. Serv 481.57; ADAM R TRIPP Court Appt Atty 1,065.00; TWO RIVERS BANK Vehicle Pmnts 16,022.89; U.S. BANK Supplies/Serv 652.45; US BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE Copier Lease 88.29; VERIZON CONNECT NWF, INC. Serv 64.76; VERIZON WIRELESS Serv 40.01; VERIZON WIRELESS Serv 1,018.98; WALGREENS #11957 Assessors 200.00; WEX BANK Fuel 331.05; ROAD FUND EMPLOYEES Payroll 8/21/2020 47,266.40; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP Retirement 3,190.48; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO Ins 13,302.83; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK FICA/MEDI 3,385.30; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK Ins 2,806.27; ANDY'S MOW TOWN INC Parts 21.99; ATLAS COPCO COMPRESSORS LLC Parts 420.00; BOMGAARS Supplies/Parts 685.26; CEDAR VALLEY CORP, LLC Serv 29,964.71; HI-LINE INC Supplies 235.38; JEO CONSULTING GROUP, INC Serv 730.00; LIFEGUARD MD, INC Supplies 450.00; MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS Rock 56,721.34; MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL & Serv 50.00; OMAHA SLINGS INC Parts 518.44; POUNDS PRINTING INC Supplies 106.00; PRODUCTIVITY PLUS ACCOUNT Parts 345.03; TWO RIVERS BANK Grader Pmnt 15,253.68; U.S. BANCORP GOVMNT LEASING/FINANCE Pmnts 51,977.00; JUVENILE SERVICES GRANT EMPLOYEES Payroll 8/21/2020 1,923.00; AMERITAS LIFE INSURANCE CORP Retirement 129.80; UNITED HEALTHCARE INS CO Ins 483.63; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK FICA/MEDI 145.15; WASHINGTON COUNTY BANK Ins 93.75; ADVENT FINANCIAL SYSTEMS LLC Serv 100.00; 911 ENHANCED WIRELESS BLAIR TELEPHONE CO Serv 301.31; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC Serv 138.72; JAIL CAPITAL PROJECT FUND FEDERAL FLAGS, LLC Justice Center 3,653.80; MILLARD SPRINKLER Justice Center 11,600.00; E-911 FUND BLAIR TELEPHONE CO Serv 141.79; GREAT PLAINS COMMUNICATIONS INC Serv 65.28; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS Serv 20,598.20; Meeting was adjourned. Steve Dethlefs, Chairman: Attest: Barbara Sullivan, County Clerk. A complete text of the minutes and Resolutions are on file in the office of the County Clerk, 1555 Colfax St, and are available for public inspection during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
ZNEZ
ENT 9-4-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.