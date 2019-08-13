PUBLIC NOTICE
The Village of Kennard 2018/2019 hourly rates for village employees are as follows: Maintenance Tech 1, $18.25; Maintenance Tech 2, $15.45-$16.45; Clerk/Treasurer, $18.50; Water Supervisor, $500.00 monthly; Sewer Supervisor, $400.00 monthly. Chairperson and Board Members receive $50.00 each regular meeting and $35.00 for special meetings.
