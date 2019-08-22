PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF KENNARD
A regular and advertised meeting of the Village of Kennard Board of Trustees was held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance notice thereof by posting in three locations in the Village. Notice was also given to all Board members. Availability of the agenda was given with the advanced notice. All proceedings hereafter were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.
Board member Jeanie Clark called the meeting to order at 7:20 p.m. In attendance were board members Robert Dunkle and Joe Burmood. Maria Bottger was present as Village Clerk/Treasurer.
Clark advised those present of the location of the Open Meetings Act poster as required per State Statue 84-1407 through 84-1411.
Motion by Dunkle, seconded by Burmood, to approve the August 2019 Agenda as written, the July 2019 Meeting Minutes and the August 2019 Bills, after changing the total to Eakes to $65.39, not the $61.89 that was listed in error. Motion carried.
July 2019 Treasurer’s report was reviewed and accepted, with a Motion from Dunkle and a second from Burmood. Motion carried.
Dave Arias and Rodney Rosenbaum came before the Board to discuss closing part of 2nd ST off for a smoke/ barbecue competition. They did not have a date set, so the Board requested they come back next meeting with an official date. Rosenbaum also mentioned he is still working on getting the grease trap set up at the bar.
Don Boswell presented a list of pool infractions around Kennard to the Board. Bottger is to send letters to the owners of these pools, along with proper ordinance regulations.
Emergency plan communication set up was discussed, as well as the need to cross train maintenance employees for all maintenance jobs. Clark and Bottger will work together to come up with a plan for this.
Information was discussed on the water and sewer use, the auditorium floor cleaner and a late water bill.
Water and sewer prices were discussed and a new ordinance will be put on the next agenda.
There were no current ordinance issues, besides what Boswell brought before the Board. Clark suggested Bottger change the wording to junk ordinances moving forward, as this is to be added to the agenda on a monthly basis.
In a review of budget worksheets, Dunkle suggested we move $30,000 from the general fund to the sewer fund. A motion to approve was made by Clark, seconded by Dunkle, motion carried.
Meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m. **unless otherwise noted, voting is unanimous.
Jeanie Clark- Board Member
Maria Bottger- Clerk/Treasurer
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August, 20, 2019.
