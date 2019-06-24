PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF KENNARD
A regular and advertised meeting of the Village of Kennard Board of Trustees was held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance notice thereof by posting in three locations in the Village. Notice was also given to all Board members. Availability of the agenda was given with the advanced notice. All proceedings hereafter were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.
Chairman Clint Pearson called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. In attendance were board members Jeanie Clark, Robert Dunkle and Joe Burmood. Maria Bottger was present as Village Clerk/Treasurer.
Pearson advised those present of the location of the Open Meetings Act poster as required per State Statue 84-1407 through 84-1411.
Motion by Clark, seconded by Dunkle, to approve the June 2019 Agenda as written, the May 2019 Meeting Minutes and the June 2019 Bills. Motion carried.
May 2019 Treasurer’s report was reviewed and accepted.
Rodney Rosenbaum came before the Board to discuss getting a grease trap for the bar, which would help minimize the clean outs necessary for the lift station.
Monthly water and sewer info was looked over, the Clerk briefly went over subdivision rules for some possible additions in Kennard, the flexamat installation is still in set up mode and the auditorium ceiling tiles replacement discussion will be held off temporarily.
Meeting adjourned at 7:54 p.m. **unless otherwise noted, voting is unanimous.
Clint Pearson- Chairman
Maria Bottger- Clerk/Treasurer
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 21, 2019.
