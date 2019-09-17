PUBLIC NOTICE
VILLAGE OF KENNARD
A regular and advertised meeting of the Village of Kennard Board of Trustees was held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
Notice of the meeting was given in advance notice thereof by posting in three locations in the Village. Notice was also given to all Board members. Availability of the agenda was given with the advanced notice. All proceedings hereafter were taken while the convened meeting was open to the attendance of the public.
Chairman Clint Pearson called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. In attendance were board members Robert Dunkle, Jeanie Clark, Russ Cook and Joe Burmood. Maria Bottger was present as Village Clerk/Treasurer.
Pearson advised those present of the location of the Open Meetings Act poster as required per State Statute 84-1407 through 84-1411.
Motion by Dunkle, seconded by Clark, to approve the September 2019 Agenda as written, the August 2019 Meeting Minutes and the September 2019 Bills, motion carried.
Dixie Lambert came before the Board to request a rock base for the new cemetery roads- approximately 270 tons of rock is needed. Dunkle made a motion to approve said rock base, pending all receipts for rock and loads dumped. Cook seconded, motion carried.
Agenda item 6 was moved up before Agenda item 4.
Motion to approve partial blocking of 2nd ST on October 19, 2019 and SDL license was made by Dunkle, seconded by Clark, motion carried.
August 2019 Treasurer’s report was reviewed and accepted, with a Motion from Burmood and a second from Clark. Motion carried.
Seth Pearson came in to discuss the Village sewer lines and the Board gave suggestions on what work should be done first.
Clark made a move to introduce Ordinance No. 364 and move the statutory rules requiring reading on three different days by suspended. Burmood seconded. Chairman Pearson called for Roll call Vote: AYE: Dunkle, Clark, Burmood, and Cook. NAY: none. Motion to suspend passed by 100% of the Board.
Clark moved for final passage of Ordinance No. 364, entitled, AN ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF KENNARD, NEBRASKA, TO ADOPT NEW RATES AND CHARGES FOR ALL CUSTOMERS OF THE MUNICIPAL SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM AND MUNICIPAL WATER SYSTEM OF THE VILLAGE OF KENNARD AND REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES AND REPEALING ALL RESOLUTIONS OR PARTS OF RESOLUTIONS IN CONFLICT HEREWITH AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Burmood seconded the motion for final passage. Chairman Pearson asked, “Shall Ordinance No. 364 be passed and adopted?” Pearson called for Roll call Vote. YEA: Burmood, Clark, Dunkle, Cook, Pearson. NAY: none. Passage and adoption of said Ordinance having been concurred in by a majority of members of the Board of Trustees, the Chairman declared the Ordinance adopted and Pearson, in the presence of the Board of Trustees, signed and approved the Ordinance and the Clerk attested the passage and approval of the same and affixed her signature thereto. A true, correct and complete copy of said Ordinance may be found in the Ordinance Record Book at the Village Office.
Monthly discussion of water and sewer, nothing new. Pool letters were discussed- a sheriff will be called if there are any more issues.
In the monthly junk ordinance discussion, it was brought up that a property in town looked to be dumping dirt, possibly other items, on property. Clark said she would investigate and get back to the rest of the Board.
Meeting adjourned at 8:28 p.m. **unless otherwise noted, voting is unanimous.
Clint Pearson- Chairman
Maria Bottger- Clerk/Treasurer
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.