Village of Herman
Minutes of November 5, 2019
The meeting of the chairman and board of trustees of the Village of Herman, Nebraska was convened in open public session at 7:00 p.m. on November 5, 2019, at the Herman Village Office. Notice was given in advance by posting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Christensen at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Christiansen, Oliver and Peters were present. Trustee Hansen was excused.
Motion by Oliver, second by Christiansen to approve the October 1, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Oliver to approve the October 15, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Oliver to approve the September 30, 2019 treasurer’s report. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Christiansen to approve the monthly bills as presented. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Name, Memo
Petty Cash, Petty Cash, 150.00; First Bankcard, Sup, 584.72; OPPD, Util, 2,083.06; Enterprise Publ, Publ, 83.16; Lewis, Greg, Park Imp, 1,804.50; Three Rivers Clerks Assn, Dues, 10.00; Jurek Grading, Park Imp, 460.00; McKinnis, Inc., Rpr, 6,918.60; Great Plains, Serv, 311.30; Cornhuskers Press, Sup, 69.45; Johnson & Mock, Fee, 210.00; Andy's Mow Town, Rpr, 8.80; Wash Co Register of Deeds, Fee, 28.00; Culligan, Serv, 48.55; Tekamah-Herman Schools, Fee, 300.00; I.R.S., PR Tax, 1,149.48; Kellogg, Vicky, Serv, Trl, 117.00; Magill, Keith, Serv, Fee, 50.00; Pers, PR, 4,226.68; Riverview Agri-Serv, Sup, 275.15; Bomgaar's, Sup, 125.96; Shamburg Auto Supply, Sup, 116.80; Post Office, Sup, 150.50; One Call Concepts, 45.41; Hoffer, Jessica, 32.79; DHHS Public Health Lab, Test, 15.00; Core & Main, Sup, 605.15; L E Rural Water, Serv, 2,870.40; Ford, Gary, Serv, 465.00; Total Bills, 23,315.46
Motion by Peters, second by Christiansen to initiate a request to the NRD to get an assessment of the Loftis Dam. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Oliver to adjourn. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
Published in the Enterprise Friday, November 15, 2019.
