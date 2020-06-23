PUBLIC NOTICE
Village of Herman Minutes of
June 10, 2020
The meeting of the chairman and board of trustees of the Village of Herman, Nebraska was convened in open public session at 7:00 p.m. on June 10, 2020, held at the Herman Fire Station, to practice social distancing. Notice was given in advance by posting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Christensen at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Christiansen, Hansen, Oliver and Peters were present.
Chairman Christensen stated we will open a public hearing to receive comments for the public regarding amendment to Village’s zoning ordinance: (1) making self-storage units a permitted use or conditional use in the Transitional Agricultural District (TA); and (2) amending or repealing section 8.05 of the zoning ordinance, pertaining to landscape buffer yards adjacent to self-storage unit facilities. Time: 7:06 p.m. Comments were opened to the public. Closed public hearing. Time: 7:32 p.m.
Motion by Hansen, second by Christiansen to have an ordinance drafted by Village Attorney to amend village zoning ordinance to allow self-storage units in Transitional Agricultural District. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Hansen to have an ordinance drafted by Village Attorney to amend section 8.05 of the zoning ordinance to have a conditional use permit for setbacks. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Hansen to go into executive session to consult with Village Attorney regarding status of pending litigation and other matters. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried. Time: 7:51 p.m. Motion by Peters, second by Christiansen to come out of executive session. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried. Time: 8:09 p.m.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Peters to participate in the county-wide housing study and make a donation of $500 to the Gateway Development Corp. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Oliver to approve the May 12, 2020 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Christiansen to approve the April 30, 2020 treasurer’s report. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Peters to approve the monthly bills as presented. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Petty Cash, Serv, 150.00; Magill, Keith , Serv, Fee, 50.00; Kellogg, Vicky, Serv, TR, 117.00; LARM, Ins, 270.33; Enterprise Publ, Publ, 33.34; Washington Co Register of Deeds, Lien, 10.00; Ford, Gary, Serv, 1,260.00; First Bankcard, Sup, 4,331.97; Waste Connections, Serv, 571.00; F/S Contracting, Rpr, 7,655.00; Johnson & Mock, Fee, 570.00; Andy's Mow Town, Rpr, 94.42; IRS, Fed W/H, 1,216.08; Washington Co Bank, Loan, 21,270.07; Pers, PR, 4,371.46; Bomgaar's, Sup, 183.93; Sapp Bros, Fuel, 656.86; Riverview Agri-Serv, Sup, 377.50; Post Office, Serv, 26.35; DHHS Public Health Lab, Serv, 30.00; L E Rural Water, Serv, 3,331.59; Total Bills,46,576.90
Motion by Hansen, second by Christiansen to approve purchasing one load of rock and one load of chips. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Oliver to purchase a battery operated weed eater for the cemetery. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Peters to adjourn. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
PT 6-23-20
