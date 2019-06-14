PUBLIC NOTICE
Village of Herman Minutes
of June 4, 2019
The meeting of the chairman and board of trustees of the Village of Herman, Nebraska was convened in open public session at 7:00 p.m. on June 4, 2019, at the Herman Village Office. Notice was given in advance by posting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Christensen at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Hansen and Oliver and Peters were present. Christensen and Christiansen were excused.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to approve the May 7, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Hansen approve the Treasurer’s report of April 30, 2019. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Hansen to approve the monthly bills as follows. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Magill, Keith, Serv, 50.00; Kellogg, Vicky, Trl, Serv, 117.00; Waste Connection of Ne, Serv, 446.77; Traditions Hometown Serv, Rpr, 99.50; Enterprise Publ, Publ, 31.72; Johnson & Mock, Fee, 45.00; Ford, Gary, Serv, 1,282.50; Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter, Serv, 99.00; Bomgaar's, Sup, 196.85; OPPD, Util, 1,308.28; Great Plains, Serv, 301.16; Pers, PR, 4,226.68; Deven Christensen, Rpr, 100.00; Jurek Grading, Serv, 545.00; Decatur Rock, Serv, 232.00; Andy's Mow Town, Rpr, 162.18; Sign Depot, Sup, 64.24; First Bankcard, Sup, 690.28; Forsen, John, Ref, 129.30; Costanzo, Louis, Ref, 50.00; L E Rural Water, Serv, 2,891.00. Total Bills 13,068.46.
Motion by Oliver, second by Hansen to approve replacement of concrete driveway approach and 3 squares of sidewalk due to damage from equipment and have the stop box value replaced at 205 Walnut. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to approve American Legion’s fireworks permit. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Hansen to adjourn. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Enterprise Friday, June 14, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.