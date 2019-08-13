PUBLIC NOTICE
Village of Herman
minutes of
August 6, 2019
The meeting of the chairman and board of trustees of the Village of Herman, Nebraska was convened in open public session at 7:00 p.m. on August 6, 2019, at the Herman Village Office. Notice was given in advance by posting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Christensen at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Christiansen, Hansen, and Oliver were present. Trustee Peters was excused.
Motion by Oliver, second by Christiansen to approve the July 2, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Oliver approve the Treasurer’s report of June 30, 2019. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Hansen to approve the monthly bills as follows. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Magill, Keith, Fee, Serv, 50.00; Kellogg, Vicky, Serv, Trl, 172.81; Ford, Garry, Sup, 1,481.25; Petty Cash, Petty Cash, 150.00; Andy's Mow Town, Rpr, 295.37; First Bankcard, Sup, 37.64; Bomgaar's, Sup, 223.85; Enterprise Pub, Publ, 35.44; Waste Connection of Ne, Serv, 75.00; Petty Cash, Petty Cash, 150.00; Crouch Recreation, Cap Outlay, 7,300.00; Johnson & Mock, Fees, 720.00; Great Plains, Serv, 310.50; Sign Depot, Sup, 23.87; OPPD, Util, 908.84; Culligan, Serv, 36.20; Pers, PR, 4,226.68; Farmer's Pride, Fuel, 780.46; Decatur Rock, Sup, 10,063.08; Sta-Bilt, Rpr, 33,734.08; DHHS Public Health Lab, Test , 15.00; Remm, Cindy, Ref, 45.92; One Call Concepts, Serv, 2.31; IRS, PR W/H, 1,149.48; Firstbank Card, Sup, 164.03; Connealy, Mary, Ref, 152.62; Logan East Rural Water, Serv, 3,431.40; DHHS Public Health Lab, Testing, 15.00. Total Bills65,750.83.
Motion by Oliver, second by Christiansen to approve renewing village CD’s at a 2.25% for 36 months at Washington Co. Bank. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Christiansen to approve purchasing a leaf blower for the cemetery, not to exceed $400. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Trustee Hansen introduce Ordinance 2019-1, AN ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF HERMAN, NEBRASKA, REVISING EXISTING VILLAGE CODE § 3-108, PERTAINING TO REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE OF WATERWORKS INFRASTRUCTURE; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES AND PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE AND move that the statutory rule requiring reading on three (3) different days be suspended.
Trustee Christiansen seconded the motion that the statutory rule requiring that ordinance be read on three different days be dispensed with so that Ordinance No. 2019-1 might be introduced, read by title and then moved for final passage on the same day, without the same being read in full. Clerk called the roll, Ayes, Trustees Christiansen, Hansen and Oliver. Nays, none. Absent, Peters. The motion to suspend the statutory rule having been concurred in by more than three-fourths (3/4) of all members elected to the Board of Trustees, Chairman Christensen declared the motion passed.
Trustee Oliver read by title said Ordinance and moved that Ordinance 2019-1 be passed, motion was seconded by Trustee Christiansen. Clerk called the roll, Ayes, Trustees Christiansen, Hansen and Oliver. Nays, none. Absent, Peters.
Chairman Christensen stated the passage and adoption of said ordinance having been concurred in by a majority of all members of the Board of Trustees, I declare the Ordinance 2019-1 adopted. Chairman Christensen in the presence of the Board of Trustees signed and approved Ordinance 2019-1 and the Village Clerk attested the passage and approval.
Trustee Oliver introduced Resolution 2019-3, authorizing borrowing of $33,734.08 for the armor coating of streets. Motion by Christiansen, second by Hansen to adopt 2019-3 as presented. Roll call, Ayes, Christiansen, Hansen, and Oliver. Nays, none. Absent, Peters. Chairman Christensen declared motion carried.
Trustee Christiansen introduced Resolution 2019-4, a resolution to renewal of insurance with the League Association of Risk Management for a 3 year commitment with a 5% discount. Motion by Hansen, second by Oliver to adopt 2019-4 as presented. Roll call, Ayes, Christiansen, Hansen, and Oliver. Nays, none. Absent, Peters. Chairman Christensen declared motion carried.
Motion by Christiansen, second by Hansen to adjourn. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
ZNEZ
Published in the Pilot-Tribune Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.