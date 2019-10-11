PUBLIC NOTICE
Village of Herman Minutes of
October 1, 2019
The meeting of the chairman and board of trustees of the Village of Herman, Nebraska was convened in open public session at 7:00 p.m. on October 1, 2019, at the Herman Village Office. Notice was given in advance by posting.
The meeting was called to order by Chairman Christensen at 7:00 p.m. Trustees Hansen, Oliver and Peters were present. Trustee Christiansen was excused.
Motion by Oliver, second by Peters to approve the August 28, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to approve the September 3, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion to by Peters, second by Oliver to approve the September 17, 2019 minutes. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to approve the August 31, 2019 treasurer’s report. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to approve the monthly bills as presented. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Magill, Keith. Serv, Fees, 50.00; Kellogg, Vicky, Serv, Trl, 117.00; Petty Cash, Petty Cash, 150.00; Waste Connections, Serv, 75.00; Culligan, Serv, 20.25; Mahoney Fire Sprinkler, Serv, 225.00; Enterprise Pub, Publ, 194.56; LARM, Ins, 13,269.80; Ed Schroeder, Fees, 1,985.00; Johnson & Mock, Fees, 495.00; Great Plains, Serv, 307.24; Ford, Gary, Serv, 1,035.00; OPPD, Util, 560.11; First Bankcard, Sup, 87.65; Pers, PR, 4,226.68; Farmer's Pride, Fuel, 1,569.82; Sapp Bros , Fuel/Rpr, 1,315.34; Bomgaar's, Sup, 532.65; IRS, Fed-FICA Tax, 1,149.48; NE Dept of Rev, Sales, W/H Taxes, 1,410.06; Midwest Labs., Test , 537.90; L E Rural Water, Serv, 3,218.80; One Call Concepts, Fee, 26.53; DHHS Public Health Lab, Test , 248.00; Henton Trenching, Rpr, 9,298.60; Total Bills 42,105.47.
Motion by Peters, second by Hansen to have cornerstones installed for Amanda Schruer’s cemetery plot. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Peters introduced Resolution 2019-6 approving the One & Six Year Street Improvement Plan. Motion by Oliver, second by Hansen to adopt Resolution 2019-1 as presented. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Peters, second by Hansen to update Quickbooks. Roll call, all ayes. Motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to approve Aksarben’s bid of $4,350 to jet sewer lines. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Motion by Hansen, second by Peters to adjourn. Roll call, all ayes, motion carried.
Vicky Kellogg, Village Clerk
